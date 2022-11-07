ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular

If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
WebMD

Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’

Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
MedicalXpress

What you need to know about bronchiolitis, a complication of RSV

Emergency departments across the country are experiencing a surge in children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and bronchiolitis, a complication of RSV. Luckily, many of these young patients can avoid hospitalization and safely recuperate at home. Bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung, is very common among...
rsvplive.ie

Signs and symptoms of RSV as cases see a 'significant' increase throughout Ireland

There has been a major rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The spike has been observed worldwide, but Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that Ireland has also seen a significant increase in cases. “There’s a lot of concern about just how sick some...
CNN

Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season

CNN — US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season – and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a “high number of absences” among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
POPSUGAR

A Tridemic Is Possible as COVID, Flu, and RSV Surge — Here's How to Stay Safe

In 2021, the US experienced a "twindemic" as a fall COVID-19 surge overlapped with flu season. This year, experts are worried about the possibility of something even more concerning: a "tridemic" or "tripledemic" created by simultaneous surges of COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus causing cold symptoms that can become severe in young children and immunocompromised people. The flu is always common this time of year, and fall COVID-19 spikes are becoming common, but the nationwide surge in RSV may have caught some of us by surprise.
ScienceAlert

New Hybrid Virus Discovered as Flu And RSV Fuse Into Single Pathogen

Researchers have witnessed two viruses – influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus – fuse together to form a single, hybrid virus. While competition between viruses has been researched in some detail, this new finding provides researchers with an unusual example of one virus coopting another for its own benefits.
CBS San Francisco

What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child

SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
The Associated Press

US flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms. Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been an estimated 730 flu deaths, including at least two children. The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January. “We are seeing more cases than we would expect at this time,” the CDC’s Dr. José Romero said Friday.
NBC News

Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds

On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
McKnight's

As respiratory diseases spike, CDC urges clinicians to offer vaccines, antivirals

U.S. health officials have asked clinicians to help lessen the impact of an exceptional respiratory virus season on seniors and other vulnerable Americans. In a health advisory released Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that clinicians be ready to prevent, test for and treat spiking cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the common cold, and watch for an expected uptick in COVID-19. Two years of COVID-19 as the dominant respiratory disease has thrown off seasonal timing of others and left more people at risk of severe disease, they said.

