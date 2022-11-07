ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Globe to release new William Shakespeare-themed podcast series on Thursday

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Since arriving at the Old Globe in Balboa Park 10 years ago, artistic director Barry Edelstein has shared his expertise on the accessibility of William Shakespeare's works in the form of public lectures, educational presentations with actors and, during the pandemic, recorded videos. This week, he'll carry on that tradition in a new medium: a podcast.

On Thursday, the Old Globe and Pushkin Industries will launch the first season of "Where There's a Will: Finding Shakespeare," an eight-episode series of podcasts. The inaugural season's episodes will look at the surprising places where Shakespeare is now turning up, including a maximum-security prison, how Shakespeare influences gender identity and how Shakespeare has been embraced in America over the past two centuries.

Before joining the Globe in 2012, Edelstein was the director of the Shakespeare Initiative at the Public Theatre in New York City. He is the author of the 2007 book "Thinking Shakespeare," has taught Shakespeare at the Juilliard School, University of San Diego and the University of Southern California, and he has directed more than half of the Bard's plays.

“Shakespeare is at the center of my professional life and has been for three decades,” Edelstein said in a statement. “But my relationship with him goes deeper than just my work. He’s a companion, a friend and a mentor. It’s a huge delight to discover so many other amazing people who feel that way too, and in so many surprising places. Shakespeare appears in all sorts of unexpected and even crazy corners of our culture, and now I have the chance to ask why. Making this podcast has been a journey of discovery, and has reminded me again and again why this writer is so magical, and why I love him so much."

Among the guests joining Edelstein this season are filmmaker Robert Eggers, "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider, Shakespeare scholar James Shapiro, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, screenwriter Eli Attie and writer-director Em Weinstein, who is transmasculine and nonbinary.

Episodes include the history of Shakespeare's plays in America; a "Henry V" production in California's Centinela State Prison; a look at four different "Hamlet" productions; a study of Shakespeare and gender in plays like "As You Like It"; Shakespeare's use by U.S. presidents; teens and Shakespeare; Shakespeare and faith traditions; and a session where Edelstein coaches regular folks on understanding and speaking Shakespeare's words.

"Where There's a Will: Finding Shakespeare" will be available on pushkin.fm , as well as on Apple, Google and other podcast apps.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

