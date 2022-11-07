ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum’s worm Halloween costume cost ‘more than anyone would think’

By Kristin Contino
The price of this worm might make you squirm.

When Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for her 2022 Halloween party, it raised questions ranging from how long it took to complete to how on earth she went to the bathroom — but now the supermodel has spilled the secrets of her slimy (and pricey) look to The Hollywood Reporter .

Klum, 49, joined her go-to Halloween guy, Mike Marino, owner of Prosthetic Renaissance, for the interview, with the costume pro revealing that making the look “costs a lot more than anyone would think.”

Sharing that since her annual bash was canceled in 2020 and 2021, Klum said she wanted to wear “something different and unexpected” for its spooky return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1eCY_0j1utgsX00
Heidi Klum (alongside husband Tom Kaulitz as a fisherman) revealed the story behind her worm costume to The Hollywood Reporter.
Getty Images

But her idea to dress like a worm on a fishing line held by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 33, wasn’t well-received by Marino at first, who “didn’t think it was possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3uih_0j1utgsX00
Klum shared some behind-the-scenes photos of how she got into the wiggly costume.
heidiklum/Instagram

“This costume idea was so big and it had to happen in [real time and in] real life, no cuts for take two,” the special effects pro said. “I wasn’t confident about pulling it off.”

After being convinced by Klum they could — in the words of her “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn — “make it work,” Marino and his team set out to create a human-sized worm over a period of four months, taking scans of the model’s face and body and creating a foam worm prototype.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4sAt_0j1utgsX00
The model wore a white bodysuit under the worm outfit.
heidiklum/Instagram

“Once the suit was built, we zipped Heidi in and hid the zipper, then I glued on the facial appliances and painted,” the costume veteran said.

Her transformation into an invertebrate took a good 12 hours, according to Klum, who shared, “We started at 11 a.m. and I probably made it to the carpet around 11 p.m..”

While she arrived fashionably late for the party, which was held at Sake No Hana in the Lower East Side’s Moxy Hotel, the Halloween queen definitely turned heads in her worm suit, which she called “so claustrophobic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqGFB_0j1utgsX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4Yej_0j1utgsX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZQXw_0j1utgsX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHoF1_0j1utgsX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgzXR_0j1utgsX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyaaW_0j1utgsX00

“It is one thing to add prosthetics to your body — but to be stuck inside the worm body and not really be able to use my arms or feet was not very comfortable,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge admitted. “But Halloween is not about comfort.”

“For me, Halloween is all about transforming and being creative,” she continued, adding that she was pleased “that people are appreciating the creativity and effort to create this as well as all the other costumes I did in the past .”

After this truly out-there Halloween transformation, we’re wiggling to see what Klum wears next year — and as she revealed last week , the planning process has already started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNSMJ_0j1utgsX00
Klum did the worm in her wobbly costume.
heidiklum/Instagram

