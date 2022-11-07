ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

General Election voting tips

By Ross Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
KHON2

State Elections Office update and long lines

The State Elections Office was burning the midnight oil and then some, making sure that every ballot was properly counted and tallied up. Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago joined Take2 to discuss the latest numbers and long lines at voter service centers.
KHON2

Ballot trends push back on early voting

Hawaii is just two election cycles in with "all-mail" voting so it's too soon to confirm if this is a trend that will stick. But we wanted to know how officials plan to ease the process no matter how or when choose to vote.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii General Election 2022: Live Blog

The highly-anticipated third printout is out, and there are some races that have flipped or have gotten closer. One of those such races is the seat for the State Senate District 23, which covers the Windward and North Shore areas of Oahu. Republican challenger Brenton Awa now leads Democratic incumbent Gil Riviere by a mere 145 votes.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Republican party discusses 2022 general election

It’s been 12 years since a Republican led our State when Linda Lingle ended her second term as Governor. This year, Duke Aiona is hoping to change that. Lynn Finnegan, Hawaii Republican Party Chair, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the key races and topics.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Where to find election results for Hawaii races

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Election Day in Hawaii nei and as ballots continue getting processed, this is where you can find real-time election results as they come in, starting after 7 p.m. KHON2 is working for Hawaii with coverage across the state. Whether you watch online or on-air, we have the 2022 election coverage you […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

First Gen Z member elected to Congress

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in Florida on Tuesday. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched a Senate bid in Florida. After […]
FLORIDA STATE
KHON2

Congressman Ed Case wins reelection

Congressman Ed Case is heading back to Washington for another two-year term. The Congressman was reelected to Hawaii’s First Congressional District after defeating Republican Conrad Kress. Congressman Case joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss his victory and plans in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection

It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Democrat Jill Tokuda wins U.S. House Seat

Democrat Jill Tokuda is heading to Washington after defeating Republican Joe Akana in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District and replaces Kai Kahele who left office to run for governor. Congresswoman-elect Jill Tokuda joined Take2 to discuss her victory and plans in Washington.
HAWAII STATE
