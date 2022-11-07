Read full article on original website
Related
Weird ‘Thanksgiving-in-A-Bottle’ Soda Is Back. Ready to Try It?
Nineteen years ago, a Seattle-based soda company's executives got a bad case of food poisoning after the group's Thanksgiving celebration. In their feverish state, they came up with an idea for a soda flavor that would make everyone else nauseous. Thus was born Jones Turkey & Gravy Soda!. Okay, I...
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0