Weird ‘Thanksgiving-in-A-Bottle’ Soda Is Back. Ready to Try It?

Nineteen years ago, a Seattle-based soda company's executives got a bad case of food poisoning after the group's Thanksgiving celebration. In their feverish state, they came up with an idea for a soda flavor that would make everyone else nauseous. Thus was born Jones Turkey & Gravy Soda!. Okay, I...
