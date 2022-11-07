Read full article on original website
Related
Veterans Day 2022 Discounts For Veterans And Active-Duty Military
Veterans Day is coming up, Friday, November 11th. It's a day to honor all the veterans of the United States military on the anniversary of the end of World War 1. It was first proclaimed as Armistice Day in November 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. Armistice Day Becomes Veterans Day.
On This Day in History: October 29
The man who carried out the third successful assassination of a sitting U.S. President was Executed. On October 29, 1901, anarchist Leon Czolgosz was executed for the assassination of U.S. President William McKinley. Czolgosz had been radicalized by his contact with other anarchists and his belief that violence was the only way to bring about change.
Veterans Day is not always easy for our heroes — here's what to say and do
Daughter of an American veteran shares ideas for honoring our veterans this year, as many of them will feel uncomfortable on Veterans Day — especially those who served in Vietnam and Korea.
If only it had been the War to End All Wars; Proud to honor Veteran of the Year; Opioid discussions save lives | Letters
Nov. 11, Veterans Day, historically commemorated the armistice that ended the first world war – an armed conflict so bloody and destructive that it was called “The War to End All Wars.”. World War I was a European affair. One can argue that the United States should have...
Veterans Day 2022: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans
On Friday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S. Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. “Duty,...
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
historynet.com
When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II
Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military
Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were. There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat
American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
WVNews
From Armistice Day to Veterans Day
World War I, called the Great War and the War to End All Wars, formally ended in 1919 when a peace treaty was signed in the Palace of Versailles after fighting had stopped seven months earlier at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month. President Woodrow Wilson...
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Navy Times
Black vets earn more than civilian peers, but not as much as whites
Black veterans typically have higher incomes than peers who never served in the military, but the advantage still isn’t enough to help them catch up financially with white Americans, according to a new analysis from the Rand Corp. released Wednesday. “Military service is associated with a number of quality-of-life...
SALUTE TO VETERANS: Cornelius Vietnam vet saw the world
Lawrence 'Tige' Harris thought he would 'go do fun stuff' after school. He ended up in a war zone.Lawrence "Tige" Harris started traveling for work as a naval officer, and he didn't stop until he got to Cornelius. Harris, who was born in Portland and whose father was in the U.S. Army, attended high school in San Francisco and then graduated from Dartmouth College with a history degree. Before enlisting in the Navy, he tried to join the Marine Corps but failed the eye exam. After passing naval officer school, Harris, now 81, traded a post in San Diego for...
SALUTE TO VETERANS: Cooper Mountain man defended homefront
Mike Thomas, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, flew supersonic fighter jets for 20 years.More than 2 million men and women were serving in the U.S. armed forces by the early 1970s, and one thing was on nearly all their minds. What was then the longest war in U.S. military history was dragging on in Vietnam. It had become a "meat grinder," with foreign troops bogged down in the jungles and besieged by Communist guerrillas. Many service members feared they would never see their families again. Tens of thousands of them wouldn't. Mike Thomas had another reason he didn't want...
Remembrance Day: A Veterans Day to remember
America’s Veterans Day is recognized in other English-speaking countries as Remembrance Day. With the 80th anniversary this month of both the Battle of El Alamein and the North Africa “Torch” Landings, the observance has an added meaning. Eighty years ago, for all intents and purposes, the outcome...
KPBS
American Veteran: This Black World War II aviator first experienced racial integration in a POW camp
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. Harold Brown made up his mind at age 11 that he wanted to become a...
Guy Fawkes Day, Armistice Day have lessons for modern America
While Tuesday's elections will understandably consume Wednesday's attention, it's also worth looking at two November holidays that are eerily relevant to current American politics and the war in Ukraine.
Men's Health
Army Sgt. Maj. James O. Schmidt Served in 3 Wars. Now He's Sharing His Stories With the Next Generation.
James O. Schmidt has dedicated his post-military life to sharing his stories with the next generation. This story was created as part of Project Tell Me in partnership with the U.S. Army. Project Tell Me is a series running across Women’s Health and Men’s Health to celebrate the contributions of U.S. Army veterans and spotlight some of their voices. Visit GoArmy.com to learn more. Read the rest of the profiles in this package here.
The Daily South
Former Marine Jessica Rambo Found New Way To Serve Through Art
Jessica Rambo grew up in a military family. Her mother and several of her uncles all served in the armed forces. “Although it wasn't really the family business, it definitely was something that I was proud [of],” she told Southern Living. “When I was a lost soul trying to figure out what path I wanted, that was the clearest in my mind of what I wanted to do.” But Rambo wasn’t looking for just any type of role, she wanted to be a combat cameraman with the United States Marine Corps. In 2006, she made her dream a reality. Through her creative lens, Rambo told the stories of her fellow service members and also documented the humanitarian relief work taking place behind the front lines. “We do a lot more than just fighting in wars,” Rambo said. “The diversity of Marines and their backgrounds is always a good story to tell.” She spent time in Hawaii and also traveled to various parts of Asia and Australia. She was later stationed at Quantico and then the Pentagon before her military career came to a sudden stop. “In 2011, I got in a really bad car accident. And that kind of was the demise of my military career,” Rambo said.
Comments / 0