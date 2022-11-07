ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Santa Ana’s Progressive Council Majority in Jeopardy?

If current election trends hold, Santa Ana’s progressive community activists are on track to lose a newfound council majority that gained power in 2020. Many ballots remain to be counted, but as of Wednesday morning all three incumbent council members Phil Bacerra, David Penaloza and Nelida Mendoza held wide leads of at least six percentage points or more over their progressive challengers.
SANTA ANA, CA
Latest Election Night Results for the Santa Ana City Council

Election night results in Santa Ana showed leads for Nelida Mendoza, Phil Bacerra and David Penaloza for three open City Council seats, and Valerie Amezcua in the lead for Mayor. The 11:00 p.m. results update showed Amezcua leading fellow mayoral candidates Jose Solorio by 2,486 votes and Sal Tinajero by...
SANTA ANA, CA
Republicans on Track to Retake Huntington Beach City Council

While the “red wave” many Republicans were hoping for didn’t materialize on a national level last night, its effects are being felt on the shores of Huntington Beach. Every candidate endorsed by the county Republican Party had a healthy lead in the race for the four open city council seats as of 11:30 p.m. on Election Night, with the closest competition over 7,600 votes behind.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?

Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Hits the Polls

Orange County residents this week made their voices heard by officials across federal, state and local governments. With over a million registered voters, Orange County is a highly competitive place for federal and state races, mainly between a host of Republicans, Democrats, as the county becomes more purple, as opposed to what used to be solid red territory.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission

After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
SANTA ANA, CA
Are Irvine City Leaders Spiking Police Pay to Gain Votes?

Five days after Irvine’s police officer’s union dropped $35,000 in advertising mailers on behalf of two city council members running for reelection this month city leaders scheduled a vote to approve lucrative pay raises for officers. The deal was supposed to be finalized at the council’s Oct. 25...
Santa Ana, CA
