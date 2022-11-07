Read full article on original website
Is Santa Ana’s Progressive Council Majority in Jeopardy?
If current election trends hold, Santa Ana’s progressive community activists are on track to lose a newfound council majority that gained power in 2020. Many ballots remain to be counted, but as of Wednesday morning all three incumbent council members Phil Bacerra, David Penaloza and Nelida Mendoza held wide leads of at least six percentage points or more over their progressive challengers.
Latest Election Night Results for the Santa Ana City Council
Election night results in Santa Ana showed leads for Nelida Mendoza, Phil Bacerra and David Penaloza for three open City Council seats, and Valerie Amezcua in the lead for Mayor. The 11:00 p.m. results update showed Amezcua leading fellow mayoral candidates Jose Solorio by 2,486 votes and Sal Tinajero by...
Orange County Buses Will Screech to Halt Thursday Morning After Mechanics Strike
Public bus service across Orange County could stop as soon as Wednesday evening if the mechanics’ union follows through with a planned strike, officials told Voice of OC Wednesday. The move comes amid a breakdown in negotiations between Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) leaders and Teamsters Local 952, which...
Who Will Be the New Majority of the Huntington Beach City Council?
No matter who wins tonight, Huntington Beach will have a new city council majority. Here are the results, according to the 10:30 p.m. results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters. Candidates Pat Burns, Tony Strickland, Gracey Van Der Mark, and Casey McKeon were leading the pack, with a combined...
Anaheim’s 2022 Election Night Results: Who Will Run City Hall Amidst Corruption Probe?
Anaheim voters this election will decide who will be their next mayor – six months after federal agents revealed an explosive corruption probe into city hall that led Mayor Harry Sidhu to resign and the rest of the council to scrap the Angel Stadium land sale. Here’s the results...
Republicans on Track to Retake Huntington Beach City Council
While the “red wave” many Republicans were hoping for didn’t materialize on a national level last night, its effects are being felt on the shores of Huntington Beach. Every candidate endorsed by the county Republican Party had a healthy lead in the race for the four open city council seats as of 11:30 p.m. on Election Night, with the closest competition over 7,600 votes behind.
Orange County’s Congressional Races: Election Night Results
The election results are starting to pour in as voters start to pick which candidates they want to send to Washington D.C. to represent them at the Federal level. Here are the tallies for Orange County’s congressional races so far:. 47th District. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter started election night...
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?
Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
Brea Voters Are Picking Their City Council. What Do the Candidates Say?
Five candidates, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on the Brea City Council in the November election. Three candidates responded to an election questionnaire sent by Voice of OC. Here’s what the candidates had to say on some of the issues, in their words:. Question: What...
Latest Election Night Results for Orange County’s Next Judge
Election night results showed Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Michele Bell with a sizable lead ahead in the only judgeship on OC ballots this election. Election results as of 11 p.m. had Bell ahead 57% to 43% against Republican Party-endorsed Peggy Huang to become an Orange County Superior Court judge. The results...
Latest Election Night Results on OC’s Key Races for State Legislature
Election night results showed an even split in results for the key competitive seats to represent Orange County in the state Legislature. Among the four competitive races, Republicans were ahead for two seats and Democrats ahead in the other two as of 11 p.m. In the highly competitive 70th Assembly...
Are Community Gardens Serving Becoming Orange County’s Next Town Squares?
Community gardens throughout Orange County are part of a broader push to create more open space and a sustainable environment for people in areas where such space is dwindling due to development. Cities like Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and Fullerton have community gardens either run by the city, a...
Here Are the Hottest Races to Watch in Orange County
Today, voters will decide on key Orange County races – from deciding who controls the majority of the OC Board of Supervisors and who to send to Congress, to police and housing issues in Santa Ana and FBI corruption probe fallout in Anaheim. Here are some of the key...
Latest Election Night Results on the High-Stakes OC Supervisor Races
Election night results were neck-and-neck in the key race for a controlling majority on the powerful Orange County Board of Supervisors. Results as of 11:30 p.m. showed Democrat Katrina Foley’s lead narrowing to just 51% against Republican Pat Bates’ 49% in the critical 5th District race that will determine which party has a majority.
Mission Viejo Sees First Election With Districts: Who’s Winning So Far?
Tonight, Mission Viejo residents will decide whether to reelect city council members who’ve been on the dais for years or vote in a slate of new candidates. Here’s where the vote is at, according to 10:30 p.m. results from the OC Registrar of Voters. In the city’s first...
Orange County Hits the Polls
Orange County residents this week made their voices heard by officials across federal, state and local governments. With over a million registered voters, Orange County is a highly competitive place for federal and state races, mainly between a host of Republicans, Democrats, as the county becomes more purple, as opposed to what used to be solid red territory.
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
OC Board of Education Faces Backlash Over ‘Controversial’ Curriculum Ban Proposal
Orange County Board of Education Trustee Ken Williams wants to keep communism indoctrination along with a host of topics he calls “controversial” out of the classroom by implementing a policy that would ban educators from teaching them. Under the California Education code, it is already forbidden for teachers...
Are Irvine City Leaders Spiking Police Pay to Gain Votes?
Five days after Irvine’s police officer’s union dropped $35,000 in advertising mailers on behalf of two city council members running for reelection this month city leaders scheduled a vote to approve lucrative pay raises for officers. The deal was supposed to be finalized at the council’s Oct. 25...
OC Congressional Races: Democrat Rep. Katie Porter’s Lead Slightly Increases
Democrat Katie Porter’s lead over Republican Scott Baugh grew slightly in the race to represent the 47th congressional district after Wednesday’s ballot count update. It’s a race that has caught some national attention and is the closest OC Congressional race so far. As initial results started pouring...
