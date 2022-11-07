Heavy rain, high winds predicted for SLO County as storm moves in

Umbrellas were out Monday as rain clouds and gusty winds blew into San Luis Obispo County, the leading edge of the season’s most substantial storm so far.

Showers were gentle and moderate Monday morning, as predicted by meteorologist John Lindsey, but heavier rain is on the way Tuesday.

Temperatures were expected to reach a high of 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with breezy conditions and possible gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures were forecast to drop to 45 degrees overnight, the NWS said.

Pedestrians cross Osos Street near the San Luis Obispo City-County Library in San Luis Obispo on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 as an early season storm moved through the area. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

On Tuesday, a low-pressure system and cold front will bring high winds and moderate to heavy rain to the region, Lindsey said.

The NWS issued a high wind watch for parts of San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday. The weather advisory warns winds could blow anywhere from 25 to 40 mph, with possible gusts as high as 60 mph.

“Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles along Highways 58 and 166,” the NWS high wind watch said.

A bicycle on Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo drips with rain on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A Tuesday thunderstorm is also possible, the NWS said.

The rainy weather is expected to continue through Wednesday, Lindsey said.

The total amount of rain from Sunday to Wednesday could range between 0.75 to 2 inches, with more rain expected in higher elevations.