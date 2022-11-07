ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Patriotic Festival announces star-studded 2023 lineup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Walker Hayes’ Fancy Like went viral on TikTok, and now the country star is set to be one of the headliners of the Atlantic Union Bank 2023 Patriotic Festival taking place May 26-28 at Scope Arena. In addition to Hayes, the festival will feature...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Crash involving tractor-trailer on Hampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Hampton Boulevard near the Midtown Tunnel. Police say the call came in around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Images from the scene show the container part of the tractor-trailer overturned in the crash at an underpass.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Three-Day Shopping Extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th Bodacious Bazaar is back this weekend in Hampton and it’s bigger and better then ever! Founder Sandra Gardner joined HRS with all the fun details. Bodacious Bazaar. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton bodaciousbazaar.com. This segment...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign …. Patriotic Festival has $9M economic impact its first …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/entertainment-news/patriotic-festival-announces-star-studded-2023-lineup/. USS Arlington arrives ahead of Veterans Day. USNS Comfort completes second mission stop. Kevin Adams, Aaron Rouse listed as possible candidates …. WAVY News 10. Crews...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Gloucester Fire & Rescue squad seeking volunteers

Patriotic Festival has $9M economic impact its first …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/entertainment-news/patriotic-festival-announces-star-studded-2023-lineup/. USS Arlington arrives ahead of Veterans Day. USNS Comfort completes second mission stop. Kevin Adams, Aaron Rouse listed as possible candidates …. WAVY News 10. Crews respond to accidental stove fire in James City …
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

