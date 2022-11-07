Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
New Freddy’s location opens in Hampton
According to a press release, the new 2,455 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1123 W Mercury Blvd across from the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center.
WAVY News 10
Patriotic Festival announces star-studded 2023 lineup
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Walker Hayes’ Fancy Like went viral on TikTok, and now the country star is set to be one of the headliners of the Atlantic Union Bank 2023 Patriotic Festival taking place May 26-28 at Scope Arena. In addition to Hayes, the festival will feature...
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
WAVY News 10
Crash involving tractor-trailer on Hampton Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Hampton Boulevard near the Midtown Tunnel. Police say the call came in around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Images from the scene show the container part of the tractor-trailer overturned in the crash at an underpass.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
13newsnow.com
NekoCon brings the world of anime back to Hampton
Hampton's annual three-day anime convention, NekoCon, returned this weekend. 13News now photojournalist Bono Herrera has the story.
WAVY News 10
Three-Day Shopping Extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th Bodacious Bazaar is back this weekend in Hampton and it’s bigger and better then ever! Founder Sandra Gardner joined HRS with all the fun details. Bodacious Bazaar. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton bodaciousbazaar.com. This segment...
Portsmouth launches '9 O’clock Check-in' campaign
The Portsmouth Police Department has partnered with the Matriarch Foundation to begin a 9 O’clock Check-in social media campaign.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Patriotic Festival has $9M economic impact its first …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/entertainment-news/patriotic-festival-announces-star-studded-2023-lineup/. USS Arlington arrives ahead of Veterans Day. USNS Comfort completes second mission stop. Kevin Adams, Aaron Rouse listed as possible candidates …. WAVY News 10. Crews...
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11 in Hampton Roads including Restaurant Week, STEM Day activities and more
Free car washes to honor armed forces on Veterans Day in Virginia Beach
Veterans and Military personnel can expect free car washes on November 11th from all Grand Slam Car Wash locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with November 15th as a backup "rainy day."
Support Pours in for Waterman & Wife Injured in Motorcycle Crash
When a well-known couple in the waterman community suffers a life-changing accident, the Eastern Shore of Virginia—and the Bay at large—rallies around them without hesitation. Kenny Heath, 59, is a respected fourth-generation waterman in Townsend, Va. who tears up boat-docking competitions. His wife, Linda, organizes the competitions and...
WAVY News 10
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
Great Bridge Bridge comes down on disabled minivan
The accident happened on the Great Bridge Bridge just before its noon opening.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win
52-year-old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring Councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
WAVY News 10
Gloucester Fire & Rescue squad seeking volunteers
Patriotic Festival has $9M economic impact its first …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/entertainment-news/patriotic-festival-announces-star-studded-2023-lineup/. USS Arlington arrives ahead of Veterans Day. USNS Comfort completes second mission stop. Kevin Adams, Aaron Rouse listed as possible candidates …. WAVY News 10. Crews respond to accidental stove fire in James City …
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
