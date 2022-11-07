ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville native Jim 'Soni' Sonefeld speaks on time with Hootie and the Blowfish, new book

ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

A Naperville native is reflecting on his years with the band Hootie and the Blowfish.

Jim "Soni" Sonefeld wrote "Hold My Hand," one of Hootie's biggest hits.

Now he's releasing his first book about being in the band and overcoming his addictions.

RELATED: Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville says someone hides their books featuring people of color

He joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

Sonefeld said it's never too late to ask for help, and faith has helped him, as well.

He recently did a book signing at Anderson's downtown Naperville and also released a new original Christmas song, called "It's Love."

ABC 7 Chicago

