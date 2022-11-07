The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. The police department investigated a crash on Harry Sauner Road. Mary Shepard, 77, of Hillsboro, and Barron Singleton, 34, of Dayton, were westbound in vehicles when traffic began to slow. Shepard was unable to stop her vehicle in time and struck the vehicle operated by Barron Singleton causing functional damage to both vehicles. Shepard was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO