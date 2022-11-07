Read full article on original website
Lynchburg-Clay faces CCD in Final Four
Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OSSCA rank. State championship games live on the NFHS Network. No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m. Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium,...
Whiteoak’s Hopkins earns early certifications
Kenny Hopkins, a senior at Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown, has begun earning technical certifications prior to graduating. During his junior year at Whiteoak, he earned a web design credential from Shawnee State University in partnership with GRIT Ohio. This past summer he earned a COMP TIA and Cyber Security credential through the Bear Tracks program at Shawnee State University sponsored by GRIT Ohio.
Hill speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI
The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold its monthly dinner meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at...
McClain attends National FFA Convention
The McClain FFA joined 70,000 other FFA members in Indianapolis, Indiana recently for the highly anticipated National FFA Convention. Members look forward to this trip and the gathering of FFA members for months, and McClain FFA had a jam-packed trip. On Wednesday, McClain FFA left home to travel to the...
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Madison Burwinkel, Luke...
Veterans honored at annual concert
The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — gave its annual Veterans Day program in honor of all military and first responders at the Wilmington Church of Christ. A crowd of over 300 people came to honor those who...
Adena to host Clinical Job Fair Nov. 16-17
Adena Health System is searching for new and experienced individuals with a passion for caring for others during its Clinical Job Fair next week. On-site interviews will be offered for a host of clinical positions including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, patient care associates, respiratory therapists, surgical technicians, phlebotomists and interventional radiology technicians. On-the-spot job offers available for some positions.
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. The police department investigated a crash on Harry Sauner Road. Mary Shepard, 77, of Hillsboro, and Barron Singleton, 34, of Dayton, were westbound in vehicles when traffic began to slow. Shepard was unable to stop her vehicle in time and struck the vehicle operated by Barron Singleton causing functional damage to both vehicles. Shepard was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Northwest St. boil alert lifted
The city of Hillsboro announced Monday morning that it has lifted a boil alert for the 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
Salute to veterans
Nov. 1-30 * Veterans joining the Highland County YMCA during the month get 25 percent of their membership fee and the activation service fee waived. * The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is offering a free homemade noodles lunch for veterans only. RSVP is required ahead of time by calling center at 937-393-4745.
Wilkin, Roades big local election winners
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election have been released by the Highland County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,725 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 46.78 percent. All of the winners of the statewide and Highland...
Vance tops Ryan; Dewine gets 2nd governor term
COLUMBUS — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Vance, 38, a venture capitalist...
TAKE NOTE
The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will hold an Election Day dinner from 11 a.m. until they are sold out Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall. The menu will include ham and bean soup, cornbread, potato soup, hot dogs, coneys/sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, cole slaw, desserts and drinks. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Crash claims Hillsboro man
A Hillsboro man lost his life Monday evening when a vehicle went left of center and struck the Hillsboro man’s vehicle on S.R. 73, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident took place at 7:06 p.m. on S.R. 73 in Clinton County south...
Sewer rate increases in two places
The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced approval for an increase to the rates for both the Rolling Acres and Lake Side sewers at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Commissioner Dave Daniels said the Rolling Acres rate would go up 38 percent to $50 a month per user, with the...
Meeting of land bank provides update on SR 73 barn
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Friday to discuss a barn on S.R. 73 previously put on hold for demolition due to asbestos. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said the land bank bid the barn with a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant,...
2 die in head-on SR 73 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
Fire marshal’s grant application opens
The application period has opened for the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal’s 2023 Training Reimbursement Grant program. Online applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2023, at com.ohio.gov/grants. “We’re committed to providing next-level training to any current and prospective firefighter so all are equipped...
Adena a Best Maternity Care Hospital
Like many other first-time mothers-to-be, Chillicothe resident Lillian Burnett didn’t truly know what to expect when she went to Adena Regional Medical Center in early May to give birth. She admits that she probably had done too much research on the Internet between physician visits, especially when it came...
COVID-19 cases are on the rise
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have gone up slightly, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Tuesday that the county was seeing 5.6 new cases per day, which is about 13 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which...
