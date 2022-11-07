Read full article on original website
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election ResultsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Winter, Hop Aboard One of These New Jersey Area Christmas Trains
Tis the season to be jolly, and there's nothing jollier than taking a ride with the family on a magical Christmas Train!. Many of the amazing Christmas train rides in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have tickets available for the season. And since they've become so popular in recent years, they sell out fast.
hillsborough-nj.org
Pajama Drive: November 14th through December 2nd
The Recreation Department is also hosting a Pajama Drive to benefit local families in need. They are collecting NEW sets of pajamas beginning on November 14th thru December 2nd. Donations can be brought to the Tree Lighting event on Friday, December 2nd or they can be placed in the donation box that will be located in the hallway leading to the library prior to the Tree Lighting. All sizes are welcome from infants to adults.
hillsborough-nj.org
Littercon November 12th
The Public Works Department is very excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of litter abatement with a festive community event to be held on Saturday, November 12th. Littercon is a township-wide litter cleanup that is held in preparation for the upcoming Holidays. Participants earn valuable volunteer hours and receive coupons to eat for free at participating local restaurants.
momcollective.com
Don’t Miss this Dazzling Christmas Experience for the Whole Family
This post is sponsored by American Christmas. Please support our sponsors. Christmas in America is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor displayed in New York City, including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, is opening the doors to their warehouse at 30 Warren Place in Mt. Vernon to the public for the first time starting November 4.
hillsborough-nj.org
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program. The program, which is administered through the Hillsborough Township Social Services Department, looks to provide a small reprieve for those in need by lending a helping hand in providing gifts for the holidays.
hillsborough-nj.org
Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest
The Recreation Department is excited to announce that the "Home for the Holidays" House decorating contest is back! Do you love to decorate your yard or home for the holidays? Can you justify the increase in your electric bill to bring smiles to your neighbors' faces?. You can do all...
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton Flies Nearly 300 Flags for Heroes During Pre-Veterans Day Celebration with the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton
November 7, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)– Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Hamilton, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, and the…
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Amazing One of the Four Oldest Post Offices Still Operating is Right Here in New Jersey
Looking at "postal" history here in America it started back in 1775. According to the United States Postal Service "In the case of the original 13 states, July 26, 1775, is considered to be the establishment date. On that date, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first American Postmaster General under the Continental Congress."
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts
Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023
There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
Lunar Eclipse Seen Over New Jersey This Morning
November 8, 2022 A total lunar eclipse was seen over New Jersey early this morning. According to NASA a lunar…
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
