Hillsborough Township, NJ

hillsborough-nj.org

Pajama Drive: November 14th through December 2nd

The Recreation Department is also hosting a Pajama Drive to benefit local families in need. They are collecting NEW sets of pajamas beginning on November 14th thru December 2nd. Donations can be brought to the Tree Lighting event on Friday, December 2nd or they can be placed in the donation box that will be located in the hallway leading to the library prior to the Tree Lighting. All sizes are welcome from infants to adults.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
hillsborough-nj.org

Littercon November 12th

The Public Works Department is very excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of litter abatement with a festive community event to be held on Saturday, November 12th. Littercon is a township-wide litter cleanup that is held in preparation for the upcoming Holidays. Participants earn valuable volunteer hours and receive coupons to eat for free at participating local restaurants.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
momcollective.com

Don't Miss this Dazzling Christmas Experience for the Whole Family

This post is sponsored by American Christmas. Please support our sponsors. Christmas in America is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor displayed in New York City, including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, is opening the doors to their warehouse at 30 Warren Place in Mt. Vernon to the public for the first time starting November 4.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
hillsborough-nj.org

The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program

The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program. The program, which is administered through the Hillsborough Township Social Services Department, looks to provide a small reprieve for those in need by lending a helping hand in providing gifts for the holidays.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
hillsborough-nj.org

Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest

The Recreation Department is excited to announce that the "Home for the Holidays" House decorating contest is back! Do you love to decorate your yard or home for the holidays? Can you justify the increase in your electric bill to bring smiles to your neighbors' faces?. You can do all...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show

Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
CLYMER, NY
Beach Radio

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
Beach Radio

2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

'Operation Lockbox' in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can't Miss Restaurants For 2023

There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

