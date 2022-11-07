ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslyville receives funding for new kitchen inside Borough Building

By Fontaine Glenn
After more than 70 years, the borough of Weslyville is getting funding for a brand-new kitchen inside its Borough Building.

Representative Bob Merski presented $30,000 to the Weslyville mayor and other council members Monday morning.

Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans

The money will be used to completely renovate the kitchen so it can meet health code standards.

By meeting health code standards, it will allow the borough to host spaghetti dinners and other fundriasing events for the community.

‘Bowling for Miracles’ raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

“It’s a definite positive thing for the community. Like I said, it’s hard to turn people down when they come and ask if they can use it, and we have to say ‘no you can’t.’ So now we can get things up to date and say ‘go ahead and use it,'” said Paul Johnson, mayor of Weslyville.

Mayor Johnson also said the building will be used as a warming place in case of emergencies.

