Spokane, WA

Coats 4 Kids distribution now underway

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – Does your child need a winter coat? Coats 4 Kids distribution is now underway.

Families can pick up new and gently used coats at a variety of locations across the Inland Northwest.

A list of distribution locations can be found here. Distribution days and times vary by location.

Learn more about Coats 4 Kids here .

