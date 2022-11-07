Coats 4 Kids distribution now underway

SPOKANE, Wash. – Does your child need a winter coat? Coats 4 Kids distribution is now underway.

Families can pick up new and gently used coats at a variety of locations across the Inland Northwest.

A list of distribution locations can be found here. Distribution days and times vary by location.

Learn more about Coats 4 Kids here .

