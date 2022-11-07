Some 81 children and young people died from Covid-19 in England in the first 21 months of the coronavirus, new figures show.Between March 2020 and December 2021 some 185 under 20s died within 100 days of a confirmed case of Covid-19.Among the deaths attributed to Covid-19, 75% of these were among children with underlying health conditions – particularly those who are immunocompromised or have severe neurodisability.Half of Covid-19 deaths among children occurred within a week of infection, most died within a month.Our national surveillance in England continues to show a very, very low risk of death due to Covid-19 in...

1 DAY AGO