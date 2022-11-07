ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Recreation Department Announces Holliday Festivities

The Recreation Department has some really fun holiday programs coming up that everyone can enjoy!. Hillsborough Township will officially kick off the Holiday Season on Friday, December 2nd with the annual Township Christmas Tree lighting. The festivities begin at 6:00 pm and Santa will arrive at 7:00 to light the tree. Your favorite holiday characters will be on hand, and you can also check out the different attractions while enjoying hot cocoa & cookies.
Littercon November 12th

The Public Works Department is very excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of litter abatement with a festive community event to be held on Saturday, November 12th. Littercon is a township-wide litter cleanup that is held in preparation for the upcoming Holidays. Participants earn valuable volunteer hours and receive coupons to eat for free at participating local restaurants.
Santa' Mailbox Opens November 21st

Santa's Mailbox is back! Beginning on Monday, November 21st, and each night leading up to Christmas, Santa will send one of his elves to stop by his special mailbox at the Municipal Building to pick up each child's letter so Santa can start working on all the presents! Hillsborough Recreation Department will have sample letters out next to the mailbox and on their website, for you to print. If you would like Santa to write back, please make sure your letter is in his mailbox by Friday, December 9th and you will get a response from the Big Guy himself! No postage is necessary!
Flags for Heroes on Display at Municipal Complex

You may have noticed the 100 American flags on the lawn of the Municipal Complex at South Branch and Beekman. This fundraiser is once again being presented by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough with proceeds being donated to Hillsborough Township veterans. Each flag is sponsored by Hillsborough Residents to represent...
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program

The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program. The program, which is administered through the Hillsborough Township Social Services Department, looks to provide a small reprieve for those in need by lending a helping hand in providing gifts for the holidays.
Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest

The Recreation Department is excited to announce that the "Home for the Holidays" House decorating contest is back! Do you love to decorate your yard or home for the holidays? Can you justify the increase in your electric bill to bring smiles to your neighbors' faces?. You can do all...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
