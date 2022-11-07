Read full article on original website
hillsborough-nj.org
Recreation Department Announces Holliday Festivities
The Recreation Department has some really fun holiday programs coming up that everyone can enjoy!. Hillsborough Township will officially kick off the Holiday Season on Friday, December 2nd with the annual Township Christmas Tree lighting. The festivities begin at 6:00 pm and Santa will arrive at 7:00 to light the tree. Your favorite holiday characters will be on hand, and you can also check out the different attractions while enjoying hot cocoa & cookies.
hillsborough-nj.org
Littercon November 12th
The Public Works Department is very excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of litter abatement with a festive community event to be held on Saturday, November 12th. Littercon is a township-wide litter cleanup that is held in preparation for the upcoming Holidays. Participants earn valuable volunteer hours and receive coupons to eat for free at participating local restaurants.
hillsborough-nj.org
Santa' Mailbox Opens November 21st
Santa's Mailbox is back! Beginning on Monday, November 21st, and each night leading up to Christmas, Santa will send one of his elves to stop by his special mailbox at the Municipal Building to pick up each child's letter so Santa can start working on all the presents! Hillsborough Recreation Department will have sample letters out next to the mailbox and on their website, for you to print. If you would like Santa to write back, please make sure your letter is in his mailbox by Friday, December 9th and you will get a response from the Big Guy himself! No postage is necessary!
hillsborough-nj.org
Flags for Heroes on Display at Municipal Complex
You may have noticed the 100 American flags on the lawn of the Municipal Complex at South Branch and Beekman. This fundraiser is once again being presented by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough with proceeds being donated to Hillsborough Township veterans. Each flag is sponsored by Hillsborough Residents to represent...
hillsborough-nj.org
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program. The program, which is administered through the Hillsborough Township Social Services Department, looks to provide a small reprieve for those in need by lending a helping hand in providing gifts for the holidays.
hillsborough-nj.org
Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest
The Recreation Department is excited to announce that the "Home for the Holidays" House decorating contest is back! Do you love to decorate your yard or home for the holidays? Can you justify the increase in your electric bill to bring smiles to your neighbors' faces?. You can do all...
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets but none are quite as unique as the Lafayette Mill Antiques Center, keep reading to learn more.
Proposed law could extend the length of a school day in New Jersey
A New Jersey lawmaker has reintroduced her bill that would allow New Jersey schools to explore extending the length of a school day.
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey
Three Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said Tuesday after announcing a winner in the record $2.04 billion jackpot.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ
If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”. This moon will appear a...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
