wrestletalk.com

WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?

With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
tjrwrestling.net

Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans

It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
Fightful

Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership

Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
ringsidenews.com

Nick Aldis Suspended After Giving Notice to NWA

Nick Aldis has been a prominent feature for the NWA over the past few years. However, it seems like the former NWA Champion has had enough of the company. He even went on Instagram to announce that he has given his notice to the NWA. Nick’s decision comes as tensions...
wrestlinginc.com

Earl Hebner Gives Update On His Relationship With Bret Hart

The referee for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Earl Hebner, who controversially called for the bell while then-WWE Champion Bret Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels, has provided an update on his relationship with the "Hitman." "A couple of years ago, I was on...
Fightful

CJ Perry On WWE's New Regime: It's Exciting, Triple H is A Genius

CJ Perry calls Triple H a genius and says the new WWE regime is a great shift. Perry, formerly known as Lana, spent several years with WWE; she signed with the company in 2013, and she was subsequently featured on WWE TV over the next several years. She memorably managed Rusev, and she was also an active in-ring competitor in the later stages of her run. WWE released Perry in a wave of cuts in June 2021. Just over a year later, former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H became the head of WWE creative. Since then, fans have seen a number of changes to the product, and several former Superstars have returned to the company, including Bray Wyatt.
Fightful

Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes

25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
Fightful

Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask

In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
Fightful

Big E Discusses Crossover Appeal Of NASCAR And WWE

WWE and NASCAR have partnered up many times throughout the years with WWE events and superstars being part of the paint jobs on cars. More recently, WWE superstars have served as Grand Marshals or honorary pace car drivers for NASCAR events. Big E introduced the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 on November 6 and while making the media round, he spoke to Speed Freaks about the crossover between WWE and NASCAR fans.
Fightful

WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises

WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Fightful

Billy Corgan: I Would Be Hard Pressed To Imagine CM Punk Would Want To Come To NWA

Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Fightful

NWA Suspends Nick Aldis For His Recent Comments, Aldis Responds

Nick Aldis has been suspended from the National Wrestling Alliance. After revealing that he will be leaving the company once he becomes a free agent on January 1, 2023, Nick Aldis has been suspended from the NWA, according to a statement that was released to PW Insider. The statement, which comes from NWA COO Joe Galli, reveals that Aldis' suspension will go into effect immediately and that he will not be present at the Hard Times 3 pay-per-view or the coinciding TV tapings that are set to take place this weekend.
