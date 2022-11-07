ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job.

The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.

"I think Frank’s an unbelievable football coach, an unbelievable man," Vrabel said at his Monday press conference. "I’ve gotten to know Frank well in the time we’ve been in the division, some of the committees been in on. We all know what we signed up for (as coaches). This is the other side of it that’s difficult. You never want to see anybody lose their job. They made a decision. I’ll try to obviously reach out to Frank and support him however I can."

GOOD OR BAD?Should Tennessee Titans be encouraged, concerned after 'almost win' became overtime loss?

RECEIVER DRAMA:Tennessee Titans have a major problem on offense – and it's not Malik Willis | Estes

Vrabel and Reich were both hired before the 2018 season, two of seven head coaches hired in that cycle. Vrabel is now the only one still employed by the team who hired him.

Reich is the latest to be dismissed, joining Pat Shurmur (Giants), Matt Nagy (Bears), Matt Patricia (Lions), Jon Gruden (Raiders) and coach Steve Wilks (Cardinals), though Wilks has since resurfaced as interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

The Titans (5-3) lead the AFC South by two games in the win column. They return to action against the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (12 p.m., CBS).

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

