Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season
Gary Patterson built TCU football. Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.
Have Viewers Gotten Tired of the ManningCast?
Evaluating ratings, trends with ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ ManningCast
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been a tale of two seasons for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) won their first five games on the schedule and appeared to have an inside track at a return trip back to the Big 12 Championship Game. Now, after three losses in the past four weeks, Oklahoma State is trying to salvage what it can in the final weeks of the regular season with its conference title hopes all but extinguished. The Pokes have three games remaining, starting with a matchup against Iowa State on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium where Oklahoma State has won a program record 13 straight overall. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call.
Oklahoma State football updates projected depth chart vs. Iowa State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated projected depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Iowa State this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes from the previous version. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) return to the friendly confines of Boone Pickens Stadium this week where it will host the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12). Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPNU.
Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is how to watch and listen.
Dave Browne Honorary Captain for Wisconsin Game
Former Iowa Defensive Lineman Serving in Role with Badgers Coming to Town
Should Baylor 'Black Out' McLane Stadium vs. Kansas State?
Baylor athletic department has not officially sanctioned a blackout football game since Art Briles was fired in 2016.
Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders' Breakout Season 'Huge For Our Offense'
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised the progress of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
