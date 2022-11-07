STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been a tale of two seasons for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) won their first five games on the schedule and appeared to have an inside track at a return trip back to the Big 12 Championship Game. Now, after three losses in the past four weeks, Oklahoma State is trying to salvage what it can in the final weeks of the regular season with its conference title hopes all but extinguished. The Pokes have three games remaining, starting with a matchup against Iowa State on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium where Oklahoma State has won a program record 13 straight overall. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO