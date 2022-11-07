ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been a tale of two seasons for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) won their first five games on the schedule and appeared to have an inside track at a return trip back to the Big 12 Championship Game. Now, after three losses in the past four weeks, Oklahoma State is trying to salvage what it can in the final weeks of the regular season with its conference title hopes all but extinguished. The Pokes have three games remaining, starting with a matchup against Iowa State on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium where Oklahoma State has won a program record 13 straight overall. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates projected depth chart vs. Iowa State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated projected depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Iowa State this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes from the previous version. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) return to the friendly confines of Boone Pickens Stadium this week where it will host the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12). Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPNU.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy