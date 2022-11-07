Homefield cooking: Highlights from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's Monday press conference

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's regular Monday press conference started a half-hour later than normal, but has come and gone. The highlights:

So far, so good on Texas' run-the-table plan

Things around the program definitely have a different feel this week than the week after Texas' previous game, the 41-34 loss in Stillwater. But after the bye week, Texas looked sharp for the first half and made some big defensive plays in the second half to claw its way back into the Big 12 race.

After that loss to Oklahoma State, Texas was faced with the prospect of having to win out against Kansas State, TCU, Kansas and Baylor just to put itself in position to make it to the Big 12 championship game, and still needed help because the Cowboys held the tiebreaker over them. Oklahoma State has cratered over the past two weeks, Texas knocked off the Wildcats and now here we are.

Undefeated TCU leads the league with a 6-0 mark. Texas, Kansas State and Baylor are all lumped together in a second-place tie with identical 6-3 overall and 4-2 conference records. And the Longhorns still have TCU and Baylor to play, both at home.

Does Texas have another trick up its sleeve?

Last week, the Longhorns overcame some important statistical mismatches to flip the script against Kansas State. The Wildcats were leading the Big 12 in sacks (Texas didn't allow a single one) and in interceptions (Quinn Ewers, who had thrown three picks in his previous game, didn't throw any) and in rushing yards (Texas kept them 100 yards below their average and stifled Deuce Vaughn).

Now they get more challenges to overcome with TCU.

The Frogs are No. 4 in the country in total offense, tied for No. 3 in scoring and are top-15 in rushing. Max Duggan is the conference's second-leading passer, Kendre Miller is its second-leading rusher, and Quentin Johnston has two more catches and 98 more yards than Xavier Worthy.

"That's what practice is for," Sarkisian said.

The coach went on to note the homefield advantage Texas enjoys at Royal-Memorial Stadium, and indeed, DKR has topped 100,000 attendance in four of the five home games this season:

105,213: Alabama (the largest crowd ever)

102,520: UTSA (the third-largest crowd ever)

100,740: West Virginia

100,072: Iowa State

94,873: Louisiana-Monroe

Another challenger for Bijan Robinson

Another week, another Big 12 showdown for Bijan Robinson against a challenger for the conference rushing crown. He outdueled Deuce Vaughn, outrushing the Kansas State star 209 yards to 73; that dropped Vaughn to third place in the race, and Robinson now holds a 120-yard advantage over TCU's Kendre Miller heading into this weekend.

Through nine games, Robinson has 192 carries for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns. Miller has 153 carries for 1,009 yards and 12 scores as well. Robinson averages 5.9 yards per run, Miller 6.6. They're two of only four players in the conference who average more than 100 rushing yards a game.

"That's the fun part, those are the games within the games that everyone looks to," Sarkisian said.

Last week, Miller rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown in the Frogs' 34-24 win over Texas Tech. For comparison purposes, Robinson had 103 yards and two scores against the Red Raiders in late September.

"Bijan's a competitive guy, but ultimately Bijan wants to win," Sarkisian said "He knows he has a real impact on us winning and losing, and he's playing at a very high level right now."

Robinson leads the Big 12 in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, all-purpose yards and total touchdowns, and he's second in rushing touchdown and total points scored.

Injury updates

Senior defensive back Anthony Cook (fractured arm) didn't make it onto the final stat sheet, but did play against Kansas State in limited fashion wearing an arm cast. "He's a tough guy," Sarkisian said. "It's his senior year and he doesn't want to miss many moments."

And Sarkisian also said injured cornerback Jaylan Gilbeau would still be out a couple of more weeks.

Speaking of injuries, this week's biggest injury focus will be on TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, their dynamic downfield threat who left last week's win over Texas Tech after the first series with an ankle injury. His status for Saturday is up in the air. TCU coach Sonny Dykes will have his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so hopefully we'll get an update.

Texcetera

Next week's game at Kansas won't have a kickoff time or TV network attached to it until after this week's games are played. It will be either an ESPN or Fox broadcast from Lawrence. ... TCU has won three of the last five matchups with Texas, but the Horns prevailed the last time — last year's 32-27 win in Fort Worth that improved Texas to 4-1 on the season; the Horns then lost six in a row starting the next week. ... DE Barryn Sorrell has four sacks, tied for fifth-most in the conference. He had one sack in Manhattan.

Saturday's game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. It'll be the second visit for ESPN's "College GameDay" this season, after the Sept. 10 Alabama game. Texas is No. 18 in this week's Top 25; TCU is No. 4. The CFP standings come out today.

The Longhorns have opened the week as 7-point favorites.