practicalhorsemanmag.com
Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
KING-5
We're wild about this wild chantrelle mushroom dish from Cafe Campagne — Make it tonight!
SEATTLE — One thing that brings this region together is helping those in need. Home Team Harvest is Washington state's largest annual food drive and this year, we are hoping to raise 21 million meals for Washington families. It's a time when both individuals and businesses rally together to...
thurstontalk.com
Holiday Treasures Await You at The Olympia Farmers Market
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Olympia Farmers Market. Hand-created gifts, food for locally inspired meals and seasonal treats are ready for you. Santa’s village has nothing on our well-loved Olympia market. In fact, he might even be making last minute selections at the Holiday Shopper’s Delight on December 22, 23 and 24. Lynch Creek Farm has supplied lights and greens for decking the halls, so get your swag on!
KING-5
Filipino brioche a specialty at brand new Everett cafe
EVERETT, Wash. — Paula Paraiso, the owner of Enseamada Cafe in Everett, creates dishes that remind her of home. She grew up in the Philippines and all of the pastries, drinks, and food pay homage to those flavors. One of her favorite treats growing up were ensaymadas, a super...
Tri-City Herald
Best pastries in Washington? French bakery with savory and sweet treats makes Yelp list
The best spot for pastries in Washington is a French bakery that serves sweet and savory treats, Yelp says. Petit Pierre Bakery in Seattle was recognized as the top spot for pastries in the state, according to a list released by Yelp on Monday, Nov. 7. To find the best...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
thurstontalk.com
Come Visit The Rolling Pin for Olympia’s Finest Culinary Goodies
Whatever the question, cooking is – almost – always the answer. Whether throwing a party, celebrating a loved one, settling in on a rainy autumn night or warming a quick pick-me-up, tasty treats are always a great idea. Food Network novice or long-time professional chef, you’ll find all the tools of the trade at The Rolling Pin on Olympia’s west side.
washingtonbeerblog.com
2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries
Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
Wake up to snow? It was 88 degrees just 22 days ago
Did you wake up to snow this morning? Residents of Western Washington that woke up to some snow or wet snow dusting their lawns may have forgotten how warm it was just three weeks ago. In Seattle on Oct. 16, the high was 88 degrees — a far cry from...
MyNorthwest.com
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
gigharbornow.org
Business spotlight: Marketplace Grill returns at a new location
Marketplace Grill is back, with the same menu and same friendly owners, but in a very different space. The Finholm District institution closed in September 2021, after more than 20 years at 8805 North Harborview Drive. Owners Richard and Carlene Lai Fook promised to reopen in a new spot, and they proved true to their word.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Animal Shelter Participating in National Adoption Week
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable cats to the Lakewood PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 7-13.
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
Chopper captures video of pod of orcas off Elliott Bay
Chopper 7 captured video of a large pod of orcas off Elliott Bay on Monday. About a dozen orcas were spotted splashing and jumping together. Last year, nearly 30 different Bigg’s orca whales were seen over the Labor Day weekend around the Sound. According to the Orca Behavior Institute,...
Chronicle
Officials Detail Harrowing Response to Winlock Blaze; Remaining Structure to Be Demolished
At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-person firefighter crew and a two-person medic crew from Lewis County Fire District 15 were dispatched to reports of a fire at The Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel on 104 SE Front St. in Winlock. They arrived to find smoke pouring from an upstairs...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
emeraldcityjournal.com
U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. She is being recognized for always placing the needs of service members—past and present—in the center of all that she does, whether on the battlefield or across Washington State.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Tacoma public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
