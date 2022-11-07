ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahuya, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

practicalhorsemanmag.com

Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Holiday Treasures Await You at The Olympia Farmers Market

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Olympia Farmers Market. Hand-created gifts, food for locally inspired meals and seasonal treats are ready for you. Santa’s village has nothing on our well-loved Olympia market. In fact, he might even be making last minute selections at the Holiday Shopper’s Delight on December 22, 23 and 24. Lynch Creek Farm has supplied lights and greens for decking the halls, so get your swag on!
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Filipino brioche a specialty at brand new Everett cafe

EVERETT, Wash. — Paula Paraiso, the owner of Enseamada Cafe in Everett, creates dishes that remind her of home. She grew up in the Philippines and all of the pastries, drinks, and food pay homage to those flavors. One of her favorite treats growing up were ensaymadas, a super...
EVERETT, WA
thurstontalk.com

Come Visit The Rolling Pin for Olympia’s Finest Culinary Goodies

Whatever the question, cooking is – almost – always the answer. Whether throwing a party, celebrating a loved one, settling in on a rainy autumn night or warming a quick pick-me-up, tasty treats are always a great idea. Food Network novice or long-time professional chef, you’ll find all the tools of the trade at The Rolling Pin on Olympia’s west side.
OLYMPIA, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Business spotlight: Marketplace Grill returns at a new location

Marketplace Grill is back, with the same menu and same friendly owners, but in a very different space. The Finholm District institution closed in September 2021, after more than 20 years at 8805 North Harborview Drive. Owners Richard and Carlene Lai Fook promised to reopen in a new spot, and they proved true to their word.
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Animal Shelter Participating in National Adoption Week

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable cats to the Lakewood PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 7-13.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires

With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chopper captures video of pod of orcas off Elliott Bay

Chopper 7 captured video of a large pod of orcas off Elliott Bay on Monday. About a dozen orcas were spotted splashing and jumping together. Last year, nearly 30 different Bigg’s orca whales were seen over the Labor Day weekend around the Sound. According to the Orca Behavior Institute,...
emeraldcityjournal.com

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. She is being recognized for always placing the needs of service members—past and present—in the center of all that she does, whether on the battlefield or across Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA

