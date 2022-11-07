Read full article on original website
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
After severing ties with problematic prospect Mitchell Miller, Bruins still have questions to answer
There is a lot the Boston Bruins have yet to explain, even after releasing prospect Mitchell Miller on Sunday night and after team president Cam Neely met with media on Monday morning. Nothing team officials have said, in statements or in front of cameras, offers a satisfying answer as to...
NBC Sports
Bergeron, Marchand react to Bruins' about-face on Mitchell Miller
For the second time in 48 hours, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had to field questions about Mitchell Miller. On Saturday, Bruins players were asked about the team's decision to sign the 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted in 2016 for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, players reacted to news that Boston had parted ways with Mitchell after learning "new information" about the situation.
Boston Bruins Rescind Contract Offer to White Player Who Bullied Disabled Black Classmate
A contract offer has been rescinded after reports surfaced that hockey player, Mitchell Mitchell, allegedly bullied a Black student with developmental disabilities in middle school. According to NHL, th prospect had signed an entry-level contract on Friday with the Boston Bruins before the organization canceled the offer two later. In...
Yardbarker
Bruins president calls Mitchell Miller signing 'biggest regret'
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely called the signing of controversial prospect Mitchell Miller his "biggest regret" as an NHL executive. "We like to take pride in what we do in the community and we hold ourselves accountable," Neely said Monday. "We dropped the ball, and I'm here to apologize." The...
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Patrice Bergeron ‘Glad’ Bruins Were Heard Ahead Of Mitchell Miller Release
Bruins president Cam Neely on Monday addressed the organization’s decision to release Mitchell Miller and confirmed the reaction from Boston’s locker room factored in the decision. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was among those to express displeasure in the initial move, and he said Monday he was “glad” the...
Evander Kane sent straight to hospital after bloody scene leaves him panicking
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was cut on what appeared to be his wrist by Pat Maroon’s skate during Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane immediately got up off the ice screaming skating for the bench, with a pool of blood left behind him. Kane has reportedly been sent directly to the hospital […] The post Evander Kane sent straight to hospital after bloody scene leaves him panicking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Addresses When Retirement Could Come
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Bruins this offseason was whether Patrice Bergeron would retire. The longtime Boston center inked a one-year deal to play his 19th season with the only organization he’s ever played for. It’s unclear what Bergeron will decide once the 2022-23 season comes to a close. At 36 years old, he’s not getting any younger but Bergeron continues to play at an elite level.
CBS Sports
Cam Neely, Bruins president, says team 'failed' by deciding to sign Mitchell Miller
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said on Monday that the team signing prospect Mitchell Miller was one of the biggest mistakes that he's made during his time in the team's front office. "I'm extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy with our decision," Neely said during...
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash
The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Evander Kane timeline revealed after bloody injury vs. Lightning
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is expected to miss 3-4 months of action after undergoing surgery on his arm following a bloody injury he sustained on Tuesday night. The Oilers’ forward sustained a graphic and bloody cut on his wrist during Tuesday’s clash vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning and was immediately removed from the game […] The post Evander Kane timeline revealed after bloody injury vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again. The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.
NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Hurricanes prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
It is a 2006 Stanley Cup rematch as the Edmonton Oilers head south to face off with the Carolina Hurricanes in a Thursday night throwdown. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make an Oilers-Hurricanes prediction and pick. The Oilers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday. Things started off tight and scoreless, […] The post NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Hurricanes prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins make final Charlie McAvoy injury decision for clash vs. Flames
The Boston Bruins are set to get a major boost to the defense ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Calgary Flames. Star defender Charlie McAvoy, who has yet to make an appearance this season, is set to return from injury on Thursday night and make his 2022-23 debut. The Bruins teased McAvoy’s return with a […] The post Bruins make final Charlie McAvoy injury decision for clash vs. Flames appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Flames vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
The Calgary Flames head to Beantown to battle the Boston Bruins in an outer conference showdown at TD Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Flames-Bruins prediction and pick. The Flames fell to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 n Tuesday night. Things started well when Nazem Kadri snipped a powerplay goal to […] The post NHL Odds: Flames vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
