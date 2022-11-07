Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Friendsgiving, and National Family Caregivers Month
I’m wearing shorts as I sit here writing this week’s column. The temperature is in the 70s. Hot. We still have our windows and doors open. I don’t think we have had more than two or three fires in the woodstove; it’s been in the 60s inside in the mornings before the sun comes in to warm up the house. It seems unseasonable to be wearing shorts in November. It used to be unseasonable to wear shorts in November. It used to snow sometimes in November.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Learn about Aquinnah’s new road idea
Aquinnah will be holding a community forum on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 pm on Zoom to present on the town’s Lobsterville area as “a good place for an edge lane road pilot, and discuss which stretch — West Basin Road or Lobsterville Road — will help us learn the most.” People of all ages are encouraged to participate. This is the second forum about the topic, the first of which happened in-person in September.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Longtime Port Council member Robert Huss mourned
Robert (“Bob”) Huss, who served on the Steamship Authority’s Port Council almost since that advisory body gained its name, passed away on Nov. 3. Huss represented Oak Bluffs on the council. Huss joined the Port Council in 2005, only three years after its name had been changed from that of the old finance advisory board, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. Huss retired from the council in 2020. Former Dukes County Superior Court Clerk Joe Sollitto took over the position from Huss. Sollitto told The Times Huss was “very supportive” of him taking over the position. Sollitto said Huss “did an excellent job on the Port Council.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Tech time, school banking, and thank a veteran
I’m writing tonight on the eve of Pop’s 94th birthday, my first ever without the old man around. I’m struggling with it, for sure. I plan to swim in his honor, as he used to love to swim until his birthday if he could. He was so cute, taking his walker down the beach and into the water to plunk himself in. I wish I’d had a few more opportunities to swim with him. I was always so busy. One of my biggest regrets. So tomorrow I will swim for both of us, and then maybe go to Linda Jean’s if they’re open, his favorite place to eat. I miss him so much.
Martha's Vineyard Times
County petitions for expanded treasurer search
On Wednesday, during a brief meeting with a single agenda item on the table, the Dukes County Commission unanimously voted to officially petition the legislature to enact special legislation allowing the county to appoint a treasurer that may reside outside of Dukes County. With mounting urgency to find a new...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Sally Cook memorial, Kara Taylor Gallery, and Grey Barn pies
I got my booster shot at the Vax Bus clinic at the high school last weekend, and was amazed we were offered a Stop & Shop gift card for $75. After dropping my card in a basket with a handwritten sign “IGI/Food Pantry Donations,” I received a couple of free COVID test kits and went home. Last week, while driving Middle Road, you may have noticed pipe work forcing a section of road to become one lane. The work on Middle Road will continue thru Dec. 20, so plan extra time for slight delays. I love seeing the front porch and now roofing beginning at our new firehouse. See kandkarchitects.com/chilmark-fire-and-ems-hq for what it will look like when finished.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah’s Village Center Playground seeks volunteers
The Aquinnah parks and recreational committee is calling for volunteers to help complete the Village Center Playground. The committee invites all who are interested to join their next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Aquinnah Town Hall at 6 pm “to chat with us about how you can be involved.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Growing community
Slough Farm in Edgartown was created as a nonprofit educational farm and gathering space in 2017. The majority of the food raised and grown on the farm goes to Island Grown Initiative (IGI), and to support food equity programs on the Island. It also donates a large amount of its meat and produce to Island schools for their lunch programs.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board remembers Jeff Norton
At their Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board observed a moment of silence for longtime Edgartown resident, attorney, and former town meeting moderator Jeff Norton, who passed away at age 84 on Saturday. Norton grew up in Edgartown, select board chair Margaret Serpa said. “He knew everybody. [He] was always...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Info sessions on canal bridges slated
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold virtual information sessions on the proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. The sessions will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, at 6 pm for both dates. “At the public meetings, the program team will present updates on the status...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Robert Vail Huss
Robert Vail Huss, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 3, 2022. Bob was a professor of computer programming at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., until his retirement in 2000. Bob was a lifelong summer resident of the Island, and was thrilled to move here full-time upon his retirement. He grew up in the Campground, and eventually on East Chop, where he lived until his passing.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christmas in Edgartown is around the corner
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board approved events for the 41st annual Christmas in Edgartown, organized by the town’s Board of Trade. Continuing the tradition of a weekend full of holiday celebration, this year’s Christmas in Edgartown will be from Thursday, Dec. 8, to Sunday, Dec. 11, and feature — among many things — a Chappy Ferry–riding Santa Claus, carolers, a parade, a holiday market, and horse-drawn carriage rides.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Veterans gear up for parade
The Island’s veterans organizations are gearing up for Friday’s celebration of Veterans Day. JoAnn Murphy, commander of American Legion Post 257, is asking for volunteers to help put up the flags for the Avenue of Flags on Friday at 7:30 am, and take them down in the afternoon at 3 pm. “It takes a lot of hands to put up and take down 450 flags,” Murphy said. She is asking for volunteers to be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven by 7:20 am.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Joan LeLacheur jewelry, playground meeting, and artisans fair
Don’t say there’s nothing to do up here in the off-season. The Outermost Inn is open for lunch starting at 11 am, Thursday through Saturday, and for brunch on Sunday at 10:30 am. They will also be open for dinner on Nov. 14. The Orange Peel Bakery is going strong, with baked goods and soup during the week, and croissants and pizza on the weekend. The gift shops at the Cliffs are still open (weather permitting) until about the third week of November.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
Nov. 1, Mark J. Klimm and John C. Klimm, trustees of Fleetwood Nominee Trust, sold 2 Creek Hill to Bight Me LLC for $1,421,000. Nov. 1, Edwin C. Cohen sold 20 Eliot Ave. to ALJ Chilmark LLC for $6,500,000. Edgartown. Oct. 31, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of Lots 1-5-9-13 Holly...
