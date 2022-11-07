Read full article on original website
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Morehead State
Indiana opened the season with a 35-point win over Morehead State that featured balanced lineups and plenty to be excited about.
2023 SG Eli Rice signs with Nebraska
2023 three-star shooting guard Eli Rice has officially signed with Nebraska. Rice committed to the Cornhuskers back in August. 247 Sports Composite ranks Rice as the 195th overall recruit in the class. Last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game at Beech High School in Hendersonville, TN. “Eli is a guard with good positional size and length and the versatility to play several positions in our system,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He is a good scorer who can make plays for others and rebounds well for his position. Eli has a lot of potential for development, as he played just two years of high school basketball and is young for graduating class. I think his best basketball days are ahead of him.” Rice is the first Nebraska’s first signing in the 2023 class. https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1590368565424967682https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1590368645523582976https://twitter.com/iamelirice/status/1590368970699603968[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7367]11
Report: Sun to Hire Stephanie White as Next Coach
The former Fever and Vanderbilt coach will take over for Curt Miller in Connecticut.
UC AD John Cunningham Hints at New Apparel Deal
The athletic director filled in for Luke Fickell on the 700 WLW Coach's Show.
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll does not appear, click here. Jordan Bell, Munford: Bell ran for 188 yards, threw for 100 more and accounted for...
