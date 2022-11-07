2023 three-star shooting guard Eli Rice has officially signed with Nebraska. Rice committed to the Cornhuskers back in August. 247 Sports Composite ranks Rice as the 195th overall recruit in the class. Last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game at Beech High School in Hendersonville, TN. “Eli is a guard with good positional size and length and the versatility to play several positions in our system,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He is a good scorer who can make plays for others and rebounds well for his position. Eli has a lot of potential for development, as he played just two years of high school basketball and is young for graduating class. I think his best basketball days are ahead of him.” Rice is the first Nebraska’s first signing in the 2023 class. https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1590368565424967682https://twitter.com/HuskerHoops/status/1590368645523582976https://twitter.com/iamelirice/status/1590368970699603968[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7367]11

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO