Sanibel, FL

Boil water notice rescinded for most of Sanibel and Captiva Islands

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago
Officials have lifted the boil water notice for the majority of Sanibel and Captiva Islands.

According to the City of Sanibel, the precautionary boil water notice has been in place since Sep. 27 and has been rescinded for all areas except for areas within the Caloosa Shores Association.

The City of Sanibel said water services within the Caloosa Shores Association will remain under a boil water notice until further notice due to low-pressure delivery to the area.

City of Sanibel

Get more from ABC7 as the latest details are released.

