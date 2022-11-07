ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program

By Kelli Volk
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn2oM_0j1uoyd800

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a South Dakota artist may have just what you need.

It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments.

“A lot of them do have native prints on them,” Artist Holona FastHorse said.

The money raised from selling the star quilt bulbs benefits the Indigenous Youth Winter Solstice program.

What time can I vote in Siouxland during midterms?

It provides gifts to Native American kids in Sioux Falls.

FastHorse started the program about four years ago.

“Native American children came here to the cities, they have long hair, they have last names like mine and they were being made fun of by their peers because they didn’t dress right, they didn’t have access to a lot of things that well-off parents had,” FastHorse said.

You can buy sets of three ornaments at Watecha Bowl in Sioux Falls.

You can also reach out to FastHorse on Facebook to get one.

“Stuff like that demands community support and as small business owners promoting culture and diversity in our community it’s our responsibility to back these grassroots community members,” Watecha Bowl owner Lawrence West said.

Suspect at large after stabbing, standoff in Leeds

FastHorse says the program helped 5 kids in the first year.

This holiday season, 40 kids will be sponsored.

“All the support is welcome. We want to expand our reaching out to more students. Last year I had 75 students that applied, but I couldn’t take all of them,” FastHorse said.

With the community’s help, the program can spread even more holiday cheer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls. The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole. Police spokesperson Sam...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pipestonestar.com

Pipestone family displaced by fire

The Taylor and Danielle Thompson family, of Pipestone, has been displaced from their home by a fire that occurred Thursday evening, Nov. 3. No one was injured, but there was fire damage to a bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house, according to Pipestone Fire Chief Mike Bloemendaal. Danielle Thompson said Friday that their insurance company estimated they will be displaced from their home for three to six months and they had not yet figured out a solution to that.
PIPESTONE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at voter turnout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them

Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Thunderstorms, snow, wind, AND sub-zero wind chills; winter is knocking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter is preparing to make its appearance this week. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of South Dakota. The southeast portion of the state is not included. They encourage people to be weather aware Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms, snow, and wind will cross the Northern Plains. A cool down will also bring the possibility of single to sub-zero wind chill values late week. The weather service reminds to bundle up before heading outdoor, and don’t forget about your pets.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy