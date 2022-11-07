Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Witnesses Sought In Alexandria Crash Killing Motorcyclist — “Alexandria Police continue to seek information on an October crash at a Braddock Road intersection in Alexandria.” [Patch]. It’s Thursday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 65 and low of 47. Sunrise at 6:47 am and sunset...
alxnow.com
Spray tanning salon coming to Old Town in December
If daylight savings has you down, a new spray tan salon is headed to Old Town to keep up appearances. The Bronze Collective, formerly Spray Tans By Stefani at 1010 N. Glebe Road in Arlington, is being planned to open in mid-December at 100 S. Patrick Street. Stefani Pierce just...
wakg.com
Springfield Distillery Brings Home 2nd Place in First Appearance at Virginia Bourbon Invitational
Springfield Distillery in Halifax took home 2nd place in a blind taste test in their first ever appearance at The 4th Annual Virginia Bourbon Invitational. The event took place on November 5 at The Historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach. Top Virginia distilleries competed alongside Springfield’s owners Kelly Gordon and...
Washingtonian.com
This Magnificent Manor Is Located On One Of McLean’s Most Beautiful Streets
Breathtaking Georgian Manor sits at the top of the rise on prestigious Ballantrae Farm Drive, one of McLean’s most beautiful streets. Distinguished from outside by its stately portico, two sunrooms, and Palladian and dormer windows, this impressive residence is a study in grand architecture and timeless aesthetic appeal. Arrive by way of the gracious circular drive and prepare to be enveloped in an easy elegance.
alxnow.com
Postponed by Hurricane Ian, Art On The Avenue is back November 12
A 60% chance of rain might dampen this Saturday’s Art On The Avenue festival in Del Ray, but at least it’s not a hurricane. Art On The Avenue was supposed to be held on Saturday, October 1, but was postponed due as the remnants of Hurricane Ian battered the East Coast. It was a good decision, since the entire weekend ended up being cold, wet and dreary in Alexandria.
WUSA
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
HolidayFest Brings Three Weeks of Holiday Fun to Occoquan
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are pleased to announce the lineup for the annual HolidayFest in historic Occoquan. There will be plenty of shopping, entertainment, and family fun planned for this magical time of year. ANNUAL TOWN TREE LIGHTING & SHOP LATE NIGHT. Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:00...
Commercial Observer
Luxury Movie Theater Coming to Falls Church’s Founders Row
Paragon Theaters is coming to Falls Church, Va. The cinema entertainment company will open a 600-seat, seven-screen movie theater at Founders Row, the mixed-use development from Mill Creek Residential. The theater will include a full-service restaurant and bar, and a large-format auditorium with a 65-foot screen tilted 15 degrees for...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
alxnow.com
Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
alxnow.com
New dog grooming and daycare facility in Carlyle headed to City Council review
Alexandria has its fair share of grooming salons and overnight hotels, but the Carlyle neighborhood could be getting a new one for the city’s canine companions. Dog care facility District Dogs is headed to the City Council at a meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12. The item is docketed for the consent calendar, meaning it’s likely to be approved with little or no discussion.
alxnow.com
Listing of the Day: 4001 Belle Rive Terrace (Alexandria)
Noteworthy: Waterfront home on one of George Washington’s original farms. A truly special opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind waterfront home on one of George Washington’s original farms. This stately and expanded Cape Cod was completely remodeled from top to bottom in 2017, has breathtaking views of the Potomac...
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
arlnow.com
Weekend fisticuffs in Clarendon, shot accidentally fired in Waverly Hills
Arlington police handled several significant incidents over the weekend, including a fight in Clarendon that sent a man to the hospital. The fight happened in the heart of Clarendon’s bar district, on the 3100 block of Clarendon Blvd, early Saturday morning. The victim was trying to break up a dispute between the suspect and a friend when he was struck and seriously injured by the suspect, police say.
theburn.com
New Barnes & Noble bookstore headed to Reston retail plaza
It looks like the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain is planning its triumphant return to Reston — almost a decade after it closed a store in the very same shopping center. The Burn has learned that B&N is planning on opening a new bookstore and cafe in The Spectrum at Reston Town Center. That’s the shopping complex just to the north of the Reston Town Center lifestyle center along Reston Parkway.
vanishinggeorgia.com
General Store, Herndon
This extraordinary general store/warehouse is located near the railroad tracks in Herndon and suggests the nearly forgotten settlement was a much busier place at one time. It’s a massive structure and retains its wooden window shutters. My guess is that it dates to the late 19th or early 20th century.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
constructiondive.com
First mass timber commercial office building in DC opens doors
The office building at 80 M Street SE in Washington, D.C., might not stand out if you walked past it. It sits comfortably between several other office buildings, all sporting the same modern exterior, glass window panes and steel beams. It’s a short stroll away from the Navy Yard Metro station, the waterfront and Nationals Park, the home of Washington’s baseball team.
