Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
Yardbarker
Who’s to blame for the Blues’ early struggles?
The St. Louis Blues are off to a very disappointing start to the season, as a 3-0 start has gone down the drain with a seven-game losing streak to sink them to the bottom of the standings. There’s certainly a plethora of reasons for their early season struggles, but Frank...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
Yardbarker
2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly
This continues my series of grades for the Atlanta Braves, breaking them up into three groups — the good, the okay, and the ugly. If you missed the first two installments of this series, follow the links below. The 2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly. I don’t think...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Los Angeles Kings – 11/08/22
The Minnesota Wild (5-5-1) are kicking off a three-game road trip to the west coast tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1). The Wild are coming off an extended break that allowed them four days to rest and regroup after a disappointing shutout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Nov.3. They have already met the Kings this season in a loss that consisted of 13 total goals, one of the first signs the Wild were struggling. So far this season, they have played better on the road and will attempt to even the season series at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
The battle of New York will be front and center of the hockey universe as the New York Islanders clash with the New York Rangers in what should be an absolutely epic showdown! With that being said, join us for our NHL odds series where our Islanders-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
NHL
Brodeur Named Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations | RELEASE
Brodeur has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the organization. The New Jersey Devils today announced that Martin Brodeur has officially been named as Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and additionally signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the organization. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. After two and half years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and working as a liaison to the business side, the move will allow Brodeur to focus solely on hockey operations for the organization. He had previously served as Hockey Operations Adviser to Fitzgerald, a role he took on, on Jan. 12, 2020, when Fitzgerald ascended to the General Manager role on an interim basis.
ESPN
New Jersey Devils name Martin Brodeur executive VP of hockey ops
Legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur has been hired by the New Jersey Devils as executive vice president of hockey operations. The Devils announced Thursday that Brodeur has agreed to a multiyear contract extension to remain with the organization. The move allows Brodeur to focus solely on the hockey operations side in...
Hockey: Ice Flyers, Pensacola hockey community mourns loss of beloved Dan Buccella
Dan Buccella played hockey with a natural fury that quickly changed into a welcoming personality off the ice whenever meeting someone. “His care for everyone around him is what stood out,” said Pensacola Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris. “No matter who you were, whether a teammate, a rookie, a fan, friends, family, strangers, he was Bucky. He was the same guy every day and had the same love and care for everybody.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From St. Louis Blues’ First 10 Games – 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues are 3-7-0 after 10 games, and they haven’t found their game yet in 2022-23, after a 3-0-0 start, losing seven straight. Even after general manager, Doug Armstrong defended head coach Craig Berube, things haven’t improved much. It’s fair to say that they looked better...
NHL
11/8 FINAL - Kings 1, Wild 0
Kings blank Wild for second consecutive win. Heading into Tuesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Wild, the Kings were coming off of an eventful 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers. Not to mention the last time the Wild and Kings faced off in mid-October, the teams combined for 13 goals. So more of the same, right? Wrong, very wrong.
Yardbarker
Devils G Mackenzie Blackwood out 3-6 weeks
The New Jersey Devils will need to adjust to life without goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and forward Ondrej Palat. Blackwood will be sidelined three to six weeks with a MCL sprain, the Devils announced Tuesday. He sustained the injury in New Jersey's 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers last Thursday. Palat,...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
Big Game Bound: Bills vs Vikings only Week 10 matchup featuring 2 teams over .500
The 6-2 Bills meet the 7-1 Vikings with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Buffalo after star quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury.
Yardbarker
Pistons' Cade Cunningham may have just had the worst game of his young career
Cade Cunningham is going to be a great player in the NBA for years to come. There's a reason the Detroit Pistons selected him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's the type of point guard who can easily average near a triple-double when he's on his game.
