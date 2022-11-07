ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, GA

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Evans

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXwcN_0j1uoJsh00

A $1 million Powerball winning ticket was purchased at the Publix Super Market at 4274 Washington Road in Evans, the Georgia Lottery Commission announced Monday.

Powerball’s world record jackpot run continues at an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. Georgia Lottery players have won approximately $12.3 million in Powerball prizes since the jackpot began growing in August.

Since the current jackpot run began with the Aug. 6 drawing, Powerball has generated approximately $33.4 million for the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.

It's a winner: Winning lottery ticket worth $50K purchased in Hampton, S.C.

Laundering: Lottery used to lander drug trafficking proceeds, man admits in federal court in Augusta

Next draw date: Monday, Nov. 7

  • Estimated jackpot amount: $1.9 billion
  • Annuity amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
  • Estimated cash option amount: Approximately $929.1 million
  • Cost to play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
  • Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday
  • Overall odds of winning any prize: Approximately 1:24.87
  • Odds of winning jackpot prize: Approximately 1:292 million
  • Date jackpot began rolling: Aug. 6, 2022
  • Last winning jackpot ticket: Aug. 3, 2022 (Pennsylvania)

Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes and are reminded to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Evans

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgac.com

Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans

The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
EVANS, GA
WYFF4.com

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina

SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the reached all the way to the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride, investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces identified drug trafficking operations in Richmond, Burke, Bulloch,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
anash.org

New Shluchim to Augusta, Georgia

Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) will be moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Fischer (née Polter) are moving on Shlichus to expand Chabad activities at Chabad of Augusta, Georgia. Built on the banks of the Savannah...
AUGUSTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
Grice Connect

Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Paper ballots, pickup truck help voters at North Augusta, SC precinct

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A pickup truck helping voters to cast their ballots is not something you’ll often see. “People were like, What’s going on? Like, is this okay? And how is this happening?,” Aiken County State Republican Party Executive Committee member Jane Page Thompson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Thompson […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy