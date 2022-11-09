Applications to adopt Deniro halt amid medical situation

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rottie Empire Rescue has provided an update on Deniro, the Rottweiler puppy who was found abused and abandoned in a box at a Troy gas station in February. Deniro underwent surgery to remove hardware from his mouth but during the exam, the surgeon found a mass sitting in front of his Adam’s apple.

Deniro is having a CT scan of his neck and while he is sedated for that, Dr. Glennon is going to check out his hips and knees. Due to the unforeseen medical situation, all applications for adopting Deniro have been halted. Deniro will stay with his foster parents while he recovers. Click here for updates on Deniro’s progress.

