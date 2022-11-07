ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Iowa City Was Deemed One of the Best for Veterans

Veteran's Day is the time to give thanks to those who have done so much this country and its citizens. Whether they're living or deceased, it's important to recognize the men and women who selflessly dedicated themselves to this country in some way, shape, or form. The website Lawnstarter has...
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Realtor Warns of This Rental Scam in Iowa

Renting a house or apartment is already stressful enough. Sifting through various sites like Apartments.com and Zillow, cold-calling strangers, and trying to set up viewings is liable to drive you crazy. The last thing you want is to be scammed. But sure enough, some people know no bottom in terms of how low they can go.
AMES, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Iowa Ranked the #1 State to Live Off the Grid

Have you ever fantasized about going completely off the grid? Buying a small plot of land in the middle of nowhere, or maybe even one of those giant boxcars and turning it into a humble little abode? There's a beauty to that kind of nomadic living, as seen in the Oscar-winning drama Nomadland from a couple years back.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Wisconsin Residents Approve $60 Million For School Districts

Big improvements are coming to two separate southwest Wisconsin school districts as voters have supported bond measures that total more than $60 million dollars in marked improvements. The first school district measure is a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District. In addition, an accompanying $200,000 operating...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Pheasant Season Is Here For Iowa: Get Out And Hunt

This has always been my favorite time of the year. Fall is perfect in many ways, one of them being because it combines 2 amazing outdoor activities, hiking and shooting. According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa’s pheasant season is set to start tomorrow, October 29th, and run through January 10th of 2023. Shooting hours will run each day from 8am to 4:30pm. Hunters have a daily bag limit of three rooster pheasants, with a possession limit of 12. Hunters must have a valid hunting license and habitat fee to hunt.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Trump Returns to Iowa to Rally for Grassley & Reynolds

The 45th President of the United States is scheduled to land in Iowa for a campaign rally on Thursday, November 3. Donald J. Trump is reportedly making the trip to campaign for the reelection of Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley. The Sioux City event will be another signature...
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms

In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

