Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

After LSU loss, Analyst calls 2022 Nick Saban's 'worst coaching job'

Alabama football will likely miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its 2014 inception this season after suffering its second loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at LSU. No two-loss team has ever reached the playoff, and even reaching the SEC Championship Game will now be a hurdle with Alabama a game behind LSU in the SEC West standings as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Lane Kiffin Says Nick Saban Thrives From ‘Dynasty Over’ Talks

Lane Kiffin did not waste any time at his Monday afternoon press conference claiming that Alabama head coach Nick Saban's prime is not behind him just yet. When he saw quotes from Paul Finebaum saying the Nick Saban dynasty is over, Kiffin immediately explained that every time people start to talk about Saban's career coming to an end, they are basically giving the GOAT even more fuel.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban explains why Terrion Arnold didn’t play against LSU

Going into Alabama’s game on Saturday against LSU, there was one notable defensive player missing from the sidelines. Redshirt freshman defensive back Terrion Arnold didn’t see any action against the Tigers for he didn’t make the trip for the game. During his press conference on Monday, head...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral

The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
