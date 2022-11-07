Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Brian Kelly Reacts To Environment At Tiger Stadium Last Weekend
The Alabama-LSU game was one of the best college football games of the season thus far. It had back-and-forth action and plenty of drama to go along with it. In the end, LSU notched the upset and gave Alabama its second straight loss. That loss also likely knocked the Crimson...
247Sports
After LSU loss, Analyst calls 2022 Nick Saban's 'worst coaching job'
Alabama football will likely miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its 2014 inception this season after suffering its second loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at LSU. No two-loss team has ever reached the playoff, and even reaching the SEC Championship Game will now be a hurdle with Alabama a game behind LSU in the SEC West standings as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.
7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game
A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Lane Kiffin Says Nick Saban Thrives From ‘Dynasty Over’ Talks
Lane Kiffin did not waste any time at his Monday afternoon press conference claiming that Alabama head coach Nick Saban's prime is not behind him just yet. When he saw quotes from Paul Finebaum saying the Nick Saban dynasty is over, Kiffin immediately explained that every time people start to talk about Saban's career coming to an end, they are basically giving the GOAT even more fuel.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban explains why Terrion Arnold didn’t play against LSU
Going into Alabama’s game on Saturday against LSU, there was one notable defensive player missing from the sidelines. Redshirt freshman defensive back Terrion Arnold didn’t see any action against the Tigers for he didn’t make the trip for the game. During his press conference on Monday, head...
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU
A pair of players each from offense, defense and special teams were all named to this week's list.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
tdalabamamag.com
Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral
The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
3 reasons Alabama won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to LSU
When Alabama football loses a game, that becomes the biggest storyline in the sport for the week. When Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances fade away, that arguably becomes the biggest storyline of the entire season. The Crimson Tide certainly lost a game on Saturday, and likely lost their playoff hopes along with it.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral
LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
wbrz.com
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
