Sheboygan County, WI

UPMATTERS

Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart

WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
WEST BEND, WI
Q985

You Won’t Believe How Man Temporarily Stopped Voting In Wisconsin

A crazed man found it necessary to stop voters at a Wisconsin polling place and was arrested for his actions. Politics has become a scary game. Here is a perfect example of what I'm talking about. It happened on election day at a Polling Place In West Bend, Wisconsin. The suspect should be locked up for a long time for what he pulled on innocent voters.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
whbl.com

Shots Fired in Sheboygan Sunday Night

No one was injured when gunshots rang out in a Sheboygan neighborhood on Sunday night. Sheboygan Police Department officers were sent to investigate reports of a disturbance in the 1900 block of North 11th Street shortly after 8:30 last night and were advised that shots were fired. Officers then located the 43-year-old woman they say was responsible for firing a round of ammunition into the air. The firearm was recovered and the woman taken into custody.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: Seeking help from a Family Law Attorney

(WFRV) – One of the most common reasons people use a Family Law Attorney is for divorce cases, but there are plenty of other reasons you may need their help. Partner and Family Law Attorney from Herrling Clark, Adam Bernander stopped by Local 5 Live with some of the reasons a person may need legal help, plus helpful things to think about if you are going through a divorce.
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle struck embankment

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on County Highway J west of County Highway KW in the Township of Lowell. It happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. Initial investigation showed that Troy Burkhalter, 58, from Reeseville was driving westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man from Neenah dead after vehicle crash in Township of Trenton

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on USHY 151 and County Rd C around 7:05p.m on Sunday. An initial investigation showed a 44-year-old man driving a semi-tractor and trailer heading east on County Rd C, then crossed the south bound lanes of USHY 151 to travel north on USHY 151.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested Following Shots Fired Call

A Sheboygan woman has been taken into police custody after a shots fired incident over the weekend. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were sent to the 1900 block of North 11th Street at around 8:30 Sunday evening on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

