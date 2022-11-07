Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Wisconsin river
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
UPMATTERS
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
You Won’t Believe How Man Temporarily Stopped Voting In Wisconsin
A crazed man found it necessary to stop voters at a Wisconsin polling place and was arrested for his actions. Politics has become a scary game. Here is a perfect example of what I'm talking about. It happened on election day at a Polling Place In West Bend, Wisconsin. The suspect should be locked up for a long time for what he pulled on innocent voters.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD double rewards to help with catalytic converter thefts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The reward for successful information that leads to arrests for catalytic converter thefts has doubled, thanks to the Green Bay Police Department partnering with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers. According to a release, this effort is made possible through a $1,500 grant received...
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Victim’s Mom Says AG Kaul’s Non-Response Was ‘Slap in the Face’
Maryann Gehring, the mother of 9-year-old murder victim Lisa Ann French, says it “was like a slap in the face” when Attorney General Josh Kaul walked away without response on video after being asked about Gehring’s comments that he failed her. “He doesn’t want to tell the...
94.3 Jack FM
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
WBAY Green Bay
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies in Calumet County are looking for a driver who crashed into a horse and fled the scene. The horse was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash. On Sunday, at about 8 p.m., a driver was traveling north on Firelane 13 in Harrison when they...
whbl.com
Shots Fired in Sheboygan Sunday Night
No one was injured when gunshots rang out in a Sheboygan neighborhood on Sunday night. Sheboygan Police Department officers were sent to investigate reports of a disturbance in the 1900 block of North 11th Street shortly after 8:30 last night and were advised that shots were fired. Officers then located the 43-year-old woman they say was responsible for firing a round of ammunition into the air. The firearm was recovered and the woman taken into custody.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Betty!
Betty is a two year old mixed breed dog who loves being outside for sniffy walks. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say she also loves a Kong toy with peanut butter.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Seeking help from a Family Law Attorney
(WFRV) – One of the most common reasons people use a Family Law Attorney is for divorce cases, but there are plenty of other reasons you may need their help. Partner and Family Law Attorney from Herrling Clark, Adam Bernander stopped by Local 5 Live with some of the reasons a person may need legal help, plus helpful things to think about if you are going through a divorce.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle struck embankment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on County Highway J west of County Highway KW in the Township of Lowell. It happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. Initial investigation showed that Troy Burkhalter, 58, from Reeseville was driving westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
WBAY Green Bay
Man from Neenah dead after vehicle crash in Township of Trenton
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on USHY 151 and County Rd C around 7:05p.m on Sunday. An initial investigation showed a 44-year-old man driving a semi-tractor and trailer heading east on County Rd C, then crossed the south bound lanes of USHY 151 to travel north on USHY 151.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Arrested Following Shots Fired Call
A Sheboygan woman has been taken into police custody after a shots fired incident over the weekend. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were sent to the 1900 block of North 11th Street at around 8:30 Sunday evening on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, the...
