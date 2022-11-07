Read full article on original website
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Delish
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you think there's no better combo than chocolate and peanut butter, say hello to your new favorite cookie: peanut butter chocolate chip. The marriage of the sweet and salty flavors of chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies make these easy treats a match made in heaven. When the soft texture of a peanut butter cookie meets the rich bite of a chocolate chip, magic is made.
KTVZ
Chocolate is having a moment
Between warnings of a recession, high inflation and layoff fears, the news is bleak. Why not have some chocolate?. Chocolate makers are reporting booming sales as stressed out customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off. In the third quarter, sales of Hershey’s chocolates, which include Reese’s, Kit...
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
EatingWell
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Healthier?
Traditionally in the U.S., "milk" has referred to the jug of dairy milk in the refrigerator section of the grocery store. But over the last decade, the way we define milk has changed, and plant-based milks have grown exponentially in both popularity and in quantity over the last few years.
recipesgram.com
Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting
This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
gordonramsayclub.com
Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies
These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
intheknow.com
TikToker swears Costco frozen section has incredible, fresh baked goods
Canadian Costco shoppers say the store’s bakery department has some incredible hidden gems. TikToker Charisse Borines showed off a $49.99 case of 336 frozen brioches. Her local Costco offers affordable bulk options of cookie dough, burger buns, apple turnovers, croissants, baguettes, bagels and tuxedo cake. The options are available in person, and some are online in Canada, although they don’t appear to be available in the U.S. at all.
Perk up! How to make coffee without a coffee machine
Nonelectric coffee-brewing methods have attracted millions of viewers on TikTok as people choose to make coffee at home or on the go without a techy coffee machine.
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Arla Foods Ingredients offers way to make clear, fermented, high-protein beverages
The solution features the company’s whey-based hydrolysates Lacprodan HYDRO.365 and Nutrilac FO-8571, which the firm says minimize cloudiness and sedimentation. Arla Foods Ingredients (Viby J, Denmark) is offering fermented-drink manufacturers a way to create high-protein beverages that are also clear in appearance. The solution features Arla’s 100%-whey-based hydrolysates Lacprodan HYDRO.365 and Nutrilac FO-8571. Because this solution “significantly minimizes cloudiness and sedimentation, it can be used to create high-protein fermented beverages that are just as clear as alternatives without protein,” the firm’s press release states.
butterwithasideofbread.com
MARSHMALLOW PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARK
Marshmallow Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark is made with only 3 ingredients in just a few minutes. Simple chocolate candy recipe that is easy to make and is perfect for parties and gift giving. Sometimes you need to make a treat very quickly! This chocolate bark recipe is a favorite in...
Do Japan's Sake Kit Kats Contain Any Alcohol?
There are plenty of well-known entries among America's most popular food and snack brands, according to YouGovAmerica. Leading the pack are the likes of Hershey's, M&M's, and Reese's, but further down the pecking order (trailing in 14th place) is Kit Kat — behind Oreo, Lay's, and even Heinz Ketchup. (Perhaps more people than we care to imagine enjoy tucking into a packet of tomato sauce.)
recipesgram.com
Dream Coca-Cola Chocolate Cupcakes (Easy to Try Now)
Coca-cola combined with chocolate is can never taste bad! In fact, those are some of the most adored ingredients all over the world – so, why not mix them and make something ever better – delicious and easy dream coca cola chocolate cupcakes that you can make in 25 minutes (5 minutes to prepare and around 20 minutes to cook). Rich, well-moist, and fluffy, follow the recipe:
foodgressing.com
General Mills Minis Cereals: Trix, REESE’S PUFFS & Cinnamon Toast Crunch
General Mills Minis cereals are teeny versions of fan favorites Trix, REESE’S PUFFS and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. These new small, round shapes are inspired by the growing fandom for all things tiny, and made to give cereal fans a fun, new way to enjoy the BIG flavors they love.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peppermint Patties
Our Homemade Peppermint Patties recipe is soft and minty in the middle and coated in smooth chocolate almond bark. This no-bake Christmas candy is so easy to make and tastes even better than the store-bought version. Made by combining powdered sugar and sweetened condensed milk with peppermint extract and dipping...
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?
Most people love ice cream. But is ice cream really a harmless treat for dogs, or will it cause a major bellyache?Unfortunately, although it may be tempting to share your cone with your four-legged friend, it’s best to avoid giving ice cream to dogs. Why Dogs Can’t Eat Ice...
