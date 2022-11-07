ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

maritime-executive.com

Havfram Receives $250M U.S. Investment to Develop WTIV Fleet

With global plans for offshore wind energy development accelerating, investors continue to look for new opportunities to participate in the market. In the latest development, a U.S. private investment firm, Sandbrook Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Norway’s Havfram, a recently launched offshore wind services company. The Norwegian...
maritime-executive.com

Siemens Energy to Buy Out Loss-Making Turbine Builder Siemens Gamesa

Spanish regulators have given German conglomerate Siemens Energy the green light to buy up all outstanding shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), its majority-owned wind turbine manufacturing affiliate. At the end of the buyback period, SGRE will be delisted. Siemens Energy owns 67 percent of SGRE, and it will...
US News and World Report

Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
maritime-executive.com

Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry

South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
teslarati.com

Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
freightwaves.com

Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal

Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...

