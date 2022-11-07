ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WHO estimates at least 15,000 Europeans killed by summer heat

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SOLM_0j1umA0a00

T he World Health Organization estimated that at least 15,000 Europeans have died as a result of record heat so far this year.

The estimate was put forward in a statement by WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri Kluge amid the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. It noted that the past summer was the hottest in Europe on record, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, resulting in massive infrastructure damage and a likewise record number of deaths.

WHY INTERNATIONAL CLIMATE SUMMITS ARE DOOMED TO FAIL

Markus Schreiber/AP
A woman walks past a fountain on a hot summer day in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe on Saturday for a bit of respite from an early heat wave. In Germany, where highs of 38 C (100.4 F) were expected, the health minister urged vulnerable groups to stay hydrated.


"Based on country data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically due to the heat in 2022. Among those, nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 1,000 in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom, and around 4,500 deaths in Germany were reported by health authorities during the 3 months of summer," the statement read.

"This estimate is expected to increase as more countries report on excess deaths due to heat. For example, France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) reported that more than 11,000 more people died between 1 June and 22 August 2022 compared with the same period in 2019 — the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement added. "INSEE suggested that these figures were 'likely to be explained by the heatwave that occurred in mid-July, after an initial heatwave episode as early as mid-June.'

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

From 1961-2021, Europe lost a total of nearly 150,000 people due to extreme temperatures. In just the summer of 2022, the region has lost one-tenth of that due to heat alone. The statement urged European governments to adapt their health systems for worse years to come.

Kluge urged governments to do more to address climate change, including adopting a more sustainable model of consumption and production. In the shorter term, he urged governments to adopt health plans meant to address extreme summer heat, which is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help

Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
mansionglobal.com

Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’

Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
NBC News

Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

NGO-operated rescue ships have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy