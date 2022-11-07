Dave Chappelle returns to host post-election episode of Saturday Night Live



C omedian Dave Chappelle is the scheduled host for Saturday Night Live on Nov. 12, according to an announcement made on social media .



This will be the third time Chappelle has hosted the NBC show post-election, having appeared in 2016 and 2020.

But not everyone is happy that he'll be hosting due to comments he has made about the transgender community.

Some have commented on the show's social media that they're upset NBC would invite him to host because of what Chappelle has said, while others said they look forward to his appearance.

Black Star will be the musical act for that episode.

