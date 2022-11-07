Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO