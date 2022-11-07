ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane bringing heavy rain and strong winds

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Storm Surge And Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Florida East Coast

Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Nicole to Soak Florida Tonight, Multiple Warnings and Watches Issued

Tonight, Hurricane Nicole is forecast to soak Florida, prompting multiple warnings and watches to be issued by the National Weather Service for the affected regions. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast will also be affected by Nicole's effects, which will include sustained coastal flooding, high surf, beach erosion, strong winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa

Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.

