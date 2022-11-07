Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Track Nicole: Hurricane Warning Issued in Florida as Tropical Storm Intensifies
Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm and is expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day. The National Hurricane Center predicted a particularly wobbly forward movement for Nicole...
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as rare November hurricane bringing heavy rain and strong winds
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said.
Click10.com
Storm Surge And Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Florida East Coast
Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.
Subtropical Storm Nicole Moves Toward Florida, Expected To Strengthen
A state of emergency for the 34 counties expected to be affected by the storm.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Over 2K Florida flights disrupted
Droves of flights have been disrupted and some airports have shut down operations temporarily as Tropical Storm Nicole wreaks havoc on Florida and stretches up the coast.
New Subtropical Storm Forms Near Bahamas, Takes Aim at Florida
A subtropical storm is forming just northeast of the Bahamas, weather officials are saying. The intense system isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. It’s currently gaining speed and is en route toward Florida where it is expected to make landfall later this week. Dubbed Subtropical Storm Nicole,...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Nicole to Soak Florida Tonight, Multiple Warnings and Watches Issued
Tonight, Hurricane Nicole is forecast to soak Florida, prompting multiple warnings and watches to be issued by the National Weather Service for the affected regions. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast will also be affected by Nicole's effects, which will include sustained coastal flooding, high surf, beach erosion, strong winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
Homes are collapsing on the Florida coast amid Tropical Storm Nicole. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
natureworldnews.com
Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa
Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.
