Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
Eyewitness News
Thief evades police, hits vehicle after stealing chicken from local market
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say a Guilford man has been charged after evading police Tuesday afternoon. Around 12 P.M. Tuesday afternoon, South Windsor police received a call for a larceny in progress at Stop and Shop on Ellington Rd. A Connecticut state trooper who was in...
Waterbury woman killed in fight at apartment, suspects arrested: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Two women are accused of killing a Waterbury woman during a fight last month and taking her credit cards to buy stuff, according to police. Police were called to an apartment on Newbury Street on the evening of Oct. 29, for a medical assist complaint. Responding officers found an unresponsive woman on the floor of her apartment. The woman, identified as Shelley Stamp, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Victim in deadly weekend hit and run in Waterbury identified
Police in Waterbury have identifed the victim of a weekend hit-and-run crash. According to investigators, Jose Medina, 78, of Waterbury, was struck by a vehicle on East Main Street Saturday night.
CBS News
Stolen truck pursuit out of Lakewood ends in Norwalk crash
Around 10:06 a.m. the suspect crashed into another car and got out of the vehicle in the Norwalk area. He appeared to be injured, as he limped at the intersection of Del Amo Blvd. and Norwalk Blvd. in Norwalk.
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say
Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home. The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to...
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
Suspect Nabbed After Man, Pregnant Woman Shot At Newington Store
Two employees of a Connecticut auto parts store were shot, including a pregnant woman, during a robbery. The incident took place in Hartford County around 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 in Newington at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike. According to Sgt. Ryan Deane, of the...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. 15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford.
2 arrested in Waterbury homicide
Police in Waterbury have arrested two women in connection with a homicide from last month. Officers say a little after 10:00 p.m. on October 29, they were called to a residence on Newbury Street for a medical assist.
californiaexaminer.net
Stamford Police Said They Filmed A Crack Cocaine Dealer
Police said that 42-year-old drug dealer Jermaine “Country” Smith and 53-year-old client Sonya Sewell were both detained and charged with several drug-related crimes. According to the police, both suspects will have a court date on November 23. An rise in complaints about narcotic sales and quality of life...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
Eyewitness News
Subway robbery suspect arrested at Cinemark Movie Theatre
ENFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - A man robbed a Subway in Enfield on Monday afternoon, according to police. Richard Rowland faces charges for robbing the restaurant on Enfield street. Police received a call from an employee that Rowland fled the establishment with a knife in hand. Police said that he demanded...
New Britain Herald
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
32-Year-Old Shot To Death In Hartford Motel Room, Police Say
Police are searching for the killer of a 32-year-old who was found shot to death in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford around 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Travel Inn Motel located at 100 Weston St. When officers responded to the motel for a reported unresponsive male,...
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
fox61.com
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
