Chula Vista residents hoping to win $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion. This is one of the largest jackpots in history. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out in Chula Vista talking to people who are hoping to win the record breaking jackpot.
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
Seaport San Diego redesign advances to environmental review
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The redevelopment of Central Embarcadero along San Diego Bay is one step closer to breaking ground after the San Diego Board of Port commissioners authorized environmental review the week of Nov. 7. The most exciting part of the potential redevelopment will be the Observation Tower,...
Measure P: A one-cent tax increase in El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon voters will soon make a decision on Measure P, a one-cent sales tax that will boost the general fund by $12 million. El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell spoke to KUSI to break down what exactly Measure P does and how it would benefit the community.
Measure A: Cannabis business tax in unincorporated San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters today will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates...
Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
San Diego to see rare lunar eclipse at 2:17 a.m. on election night
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rare lunar eclipse will appear early tomorrow night. NASA Science Communicator Andrea Jones joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to discuss the eclipse and why the moon will turn red when it is completely shadowed. The eclipse is to begin at 2:17 a.m. in San...
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
Measure D: Repealing the city’s ban on project labor agreements
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego voters will decide today whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors...
Last minute campaigning on street corners by enthused constituents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The District 6 City Council race has continuents fired up. Two democrats are facing off in the race for the district’s seat: Tommy Hough and Kent Lee. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live where constituents did last minute campaigning on street corners in windy, rainy San Diego weather to support the candidates they wanted to see on the council.
1,000 Turkey Givaway and Health Fair this weekend, Nov. 12
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 79th District Annual Turkey Giveaway is back the weekend of Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. Assembly member and candidate for the 79th District, Dr. Akilah Weber (D), joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the event that she is helping to put on for the community.
Mayor Rebecca Jones has brought infrastructure and vitality to San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is Nov. 8. The final decisions made by San Diegans leading up to Election Day could impact San Diego for decades to come. The Mayoral Campaign of San Marcos features Rebecca Jones, longtime representative of the area, running for re-election. She has accomplished...
Measure H: Using parkland for child care infrastructure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure going before voters today would allow San Diego to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services. Measure H would address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who say the measure would amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.
Votes nearly 50/50 on Measure B Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
Measure C: Repealing the Midway District height limit
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters will decide today whether to keep or remove San Diego’s 30-foot height limit for buildings in the Midway District. Measure C’s passage would exclude the 1,324-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings, which supporters say will spur housing opportunities and revitalize a rundown neighborhood.
District 4 & 5 County Supervisors up for re-election
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two county supervisors originally elected four years ago will be seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election, with the District 4 incumbent facing a political newcomer, while the District 5 incumbent’s opponent is a water district official. A Democrat representing District 4, Board...
50th Congressional candidate Corey Gustafson (R) makes final pitch to San Diego voters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day is just hours away, and candidates from all races are making their final pitch to voters. 50th Congressional District candidate Corey Gustafson (R), is campaigning against longtime incumbent Rep. Scott Peters. Gustafson pointed out that Scott Peters voting record is 100% in support...
Storm descends on San Diego County on Monday, Sept. 7
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County and throughout Southern California today, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night, according...
Measure A Cannabis Tax maintains lead in polls
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure A maintained a nearly 15-point margin of support as vote counting from Tuesday’s election continued, with 306,383 yes votes and 227,517. no votes. The county Registrar of Voters estimates there are still 500,000 ballots to be counted. If passed, the measure will impose...
