Adesuwa Aighewi knows what it’s like to feel rootless. As a member of the African diaspora, and as someone who moved from place to place often growing up — and continues to do so today as a globetrotting, in-demand model — Aighewi’s desire for the feeling of home pushed her to begin work on a creative endeavor in 2018. It would take four years and a great deal of international travel for field research to launch her Legacy project, which connects the talented artisans she’s met in her travels with a global audience, this past October. Available via an online made-to-order marketplace, the pieces themselves will depend on the specialties of the local craftspeople she brings into the fold, but fashion and jewelry have proved comfortable entry points for the model to realize her goal.

