ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Blue Cain Excited to be a Part of the Georgia Tech Program

The opening day of the fall early signing period was “Blue Wednesday” for Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball program. Despite how sad that sounds, it was actually a very happy day for head coach Josh Pastner and his staff, since one of their top recruiting targets, four-star 2023 prosect Blue Cain, sent in his signed National Letter of Intent to join the Yellow Jackets next year.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Tech breaks halftime tie to bury Clayton State, 93-63

Transfer Lance Terry scored 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers as Georgia Tech beat Division II Clayton State 93-63 on Monday night in Atlanta. Clayton State pushed Georgia Tech for the first half and the game was tied at 34-all at halftime.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Monday Down South: The national championship still runs through Georgia's defense

Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. In this week’s … edition of Monday Down South …. From the moment he agreed to be Georgia’s head coach, people have been describing Kirby Smart’s mission as an effort in reverse engineering the suffocating, physically imposing Alabama teams where he cut his teeth as defensive coordinator. Kirby’s teams, the line goes, succeed because they’re built in Bama’s image. As the years go by, though, the shape of that dynamic has slowly changed. With a little distance, maybe it’s time to start thinking that it always should have been the other way around.
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions

Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
REDAN, GA
WSFA

HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Vikings enters Class 7A football playoffs

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings will travel to take on the Carrollton High School Trojans in the 2022 Class 7A football playoffs. On Saturday November 12, our Vikings will enter the 2022 Class 7A football playoffs when they travel to Carrollton, GA to take on the Carrollton High School Trojans. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm on Trojan Field at Grisham Stadium. Grisham Stadium is located at 201 Trojan Drive in Carrollton, GA 30117.
CARROLLTON, GA
realtybiznews.com

Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country

Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb teams set for high school football playoffs

DeKalb will be represented by nine teams in the GHSA high school football playoffs which begin at stadiums around the state on Nov. 11. Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, Columbia, Stephenson, and Tucker high schools will represent DeKalb County School District (DCSD); other DeKalb County high schools in the playoffs include Decatur, Marist, and St. Pius X Catholic.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy