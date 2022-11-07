Read full article on original website
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Blue Cain Excited to be a Part of the Georgia Tech Program
The opening day of the fall early signing period was “Blue Wednesday” for Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball program. Despite how sad that sounds, it was actually a very happy day for head coach Josh Pastner and his staff, since one of their top recruiting targets, four-star 2023 prosect Blue Cain, sent in his signed National Letter of Intent to join the Yellow Jackets next year.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart too busy to notice or care about No. 1 CFP Ranking
ATHENS — A No. 1-ranking would be — and has been — a cause for celebration at other schools across the country. There was a time at Georgia that a No. 1-ranking signified something special too. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, however, made it clear that time has...
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
Kirby Smart goes deeper on his transfer portal comments, confidence in offensive line before Miss St
ATHENS — It was a little strange for Kirby Smart to immediately reference the transfer portal in his postgame interview with CBS’ Jenny Dell. Georgia had just finished off previously No. 1 Tennessee in dominant fashion. The win spoke loudly about the culture and program that Georgia built.
National media eats crow, crowns Georgia football entering second College Football Playoff rankings
There was a lot of public doubt regarding Georgia after the first College Football Playoff rankings. The committee slotted Georgia in third, behind both Tennessee and Ohio State. Yet following Georgia’s dominant win over Tennessee this past weekend, there isn’t expected to be much of a debate about who the...
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
Albany Herald
Georgia Tech breaks halftime tie to bury Clayton State, 93-63
Transfer Lance Terry scored 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers as Georgia Tech beat Division II Clayton State 93-63 on Monday night in Atlanta. Clayton State pushed Georgia Tech for the first half and the game was tied at 34-all at halftime.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Monday Down South: The national championship still runs through Georgia's defense
Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. In this week’s … edition of Monday Down South …. From the moment he agreed to be Georgia’s head coach, people have been describing Kirby Smart’s mission as an effort in reverse engineering the suffocating, physically imposing Alabama teams where he cut his teeth as defensive coordinator. Kirby’s teams, the line goes, succeed because they’re built in Bama’s image. As the years go by, though, the shape of that dynamic has slowly changed. With a little distance, maybe it’s time to start thinking that it always should have been the other way around.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions
Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
WSFA
HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
valdostatoday.com
Vikings enters Class 7A football playoffs
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings will travel to take on the Carrollton High School Trojans in the 2022 Class 7A football playoffs. On Saturday November 12, our Vikings will enter the 2022 Class 7A football playoffs when they travel to Carrollton, GA to take on the Carrollton High School Trojans. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm on Trojan Field at Grisham Stadium. Grisham Stadium is located at 201 Trojan Drive in Carrollton, GA 30117.
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb teams set for high school football playoffs
DeKalb will be represented by nine teams in the GHSA high school football playoffs which begin at stadiums around the state on Nov. 11. Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, Columbia, Stephenson, and Tucker high schools will represent DeKalb County School District (DCSD); other DeKalb County high schools in the playoffs include Decatur, Marist, and St. Pius X Catholic.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat For Cheap For Veterans Day In Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants are honoring America’s heroes in served in the military in a big way for this coming Veterans Day, Here’s where veterans can eat for cheap on that special day in Atlanta. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 this year. So remember to check your local...
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
