Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Nestlé Cookie Dough Has Been Recalled Because It Contains Plastic
Nestlé is recalling "a limited quantity" of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs. The cookie dough may contain pieces of soft plastic film, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall is limited to three batches of the Toll...
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you think there's no better combo than chocolate and peanut butter, say hello to your new favorite cookie: peanut butter chocolate chip. The marriage of the sweet and salty flavors of chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies make these easy treats a match made in heaven. When the soft texture of a peanut butter cookie meets the rich bite of a chocolate chip, magic is made.
Chocolate is having a moment
Between warnings of a recession, high inflation and layoff fears, the news is bleak. Why not have some chocolate?. Chocolate makers are reporting booming sales as stressed out customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off. In the third quarter, sales of Hershey's chocolates, which include Reese's, Kit...
No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache
No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.
Exclusive: Wendy's is selling its first-ever holiday Frosty
Wendy's is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu for the first time ever.
Peanut Butter Pudding Recipe
Dicle Belul has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I would like to share with you a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare both for when you want to pamper yourself and for your guests. You can prepare and present this recipe in a very short time, I hope you like it. I love peanut butter and generally try to use it in all my dessert recipes. Especially in dessert recipes, the peanut butter adds a different color to the recipe both in terms of flavor and consistency.
How to Make Eiskaffee (German Coffee and Ice Cream)
Sometimes a coffee is just a coffee. Other times, it’s a drink so special that it will transport you around the world in one sip. With this eiskaffee, or ice cream coffee, you’ll be on a German sidewalk cafe in no time. Half coffee drink, half ice cream...
Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting
This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
How to Make Fried Apple Pies
What could be better than a slice of sweet apple pie? A hand-held fried apple pie you can take anywhere! This recipe for half-moon pastries is based on Amish fry pies, delectable little hand pies found in bakeries and roadside stands all around the rolling hills of Amish country. Filled...
Salt & Straw Just Dropped Their Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors
From late fall to winter, many consumers make the switch from cold ice cream to warmer options, like coffee and hot chocolate. To confirm the drop-off of ice cream sales in the cooler months, Ice Cream Profits conducted an interview with an ice cream franchise owner. "For us, January was usually our weakest month. But there were other businesses in colder regions of the U.S. that would see their sales dip strongly until spring," he said, revealing that most consumers in the winter opt for ice cream cakes instead. Eva Balazs, director of marketing and contract sales for New York's Perry's Ice Cream, agrees: "Weather does impact ice cream sales" (via Food Business News). She added that the demand is still high enough to keep them afloat.
Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies
These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
Arla Foods Ingredients offers way to make clear, fermented, high-protein beverages
The solution features the company’s whey-based hydrolysates Lacprodan HYDRO.365 and Nutrilac FO-8571, which the firm says minimize cloudiness and sedimentation. Arla Foods Ingredients (Viby J, Denmark) is offering fermented-drink manufacturers a way to create high-protein beverages that are also clear in appearance. The solution features Arla’s 100%-whey-based hydrolysates Lacprodan HYDRO.365 and Nutrilac FO-8571. Because this solution “significantly minimizes cloudiness and sedimentation, it can be used to create high-protein fermented beverages that are just as clear as alternatives without protein,” the firm’s press release states.
MARSHMALLOW PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARK
Marshmallow Peanut Butter Chocolate Bark is made with only 3 ingredients in just a few minutes. Simple chocolate candy recipe that is easy to make and is perfect for parties and gift giving. Sometimes you need to make a treat very quickly! This chocolate bark recipe is a favorite in...
Do Japan's Sake Kit Kats Contain Any Alcohol?
There are plenty of well-known entries among America's most popular food and snack brands, according to YouGovAmerica. Leading the pack are the likes of Hershey's, M&M's, and Reese's, but further down the pecking order (trailing in 14th place) is Kit Kat — behind Oreo, Lay's, and even Heinz Ketchup. (Perhaps more people than we care to imagine enjoy tucking into a packet of tomato sauce.)
Dream Coca-Cola Chocolate Cupcakes (Easy to Try Now)
Coca-cola combined with chocolate is can never taste bad! In fact, those are some of the most adored ingredients all over the world – so, why not mix them and make something ever better – delicious and easy dream coca cola chocolate cupcakes that you can make in 25 minutes (5 minutes to prepare and around 20 minutes to cook). Rich, well-moist, and fluffy, follow the recipe:
General Mills Minis Cereals: Trix, REESE’S PUFFS & Cinnamon Toast Crunch
General Mills Minis cereals are teeny versions of fan favorites Trix, REESE’S PUFFS and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. These new small, round shapes are inspired by the growing fandom for all things tiny, and made to give cereal fans a fun, new way to enjoy the BIG flavors they love.
Creamy Cold Oreo Pie
This no-bake creamy cold Oreo pie is so delicious! If you are an Oreo fan like me, then my version of the Italian torta fredda with Oreo cookies will be the ideal dessert for you! Quick and easy – here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 1 Oreo...
Peppermint Patties
Our Homemade Peppermint Patties recipe is soft and minty in the middle and coated in smooth chocolate almond bark. This no-bake Christmas candy is so easy to make and tastes even better than the store-bought version. Made by combining powdered sugar and sweetened condensed milk with peppermint extract and dipping...
Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?
Most people love ice cream. But is ice cream really a harmless treat for dogs, or will it cause a major bellyache?Unfortunately, although it may be tempting to share your cone with your four-legged friend, it’s best to avoid giving ice cream to dogs. Why Dogs Can’t Eat Ice...
