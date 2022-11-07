ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qrq1V_0j1ukyUI00

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday.

The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season.

Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss.

The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

#29. Julio Jones (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Julio Jones has had quite the career since getting drafted sixth overall in 2011 by the Atlanta Falcons. The seven-time Pro Bowler is considered one of the best wide receivers of the 2010s and holds the Falcons franchise records for receiving yards and receptions. Unfortunately, injury has plagued Jones, and in 2021 the Falcons traded him to the Tennessee Titans. He most recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being released by the Titans in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen

Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
Ashe Post & Times

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts

Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the season, called the offensive plays. The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week. Frazier, who soon will turn 31,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Frank Reich out as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Frank Reich dealing with 'hurt' of Colts' in-season firing

Frank Reich plans to answer the phone and keep his options open while dealing with the painful reality of being fired by the Indianapolis Colts. Fired Monday five seasons into his tenure in Indianapolis, Reich said he shifted to the role of grandfather and plans to embrace the opportunity for family time the rest of the season. "It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Injury Report: Kindle Vildor, Al-Quadin Muhammad DNP

Kindle Vildor DNP at Bears practice with ankle anjury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kindle Vildor is still nursing the ankle injury that he sustained during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins. Vildor did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to rehab from the injury. With Vildor out the Bears used Jaylon Jones on the outside in nickel packages, opposite Jaylon Johnson. In those packages, Kyler Gordon kept his job as the slot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

#26. Troy Aikman (tie)

- Net worth: $65 million Today, Troy Aikman earns an annual salary of about $7.5 million as Fox's lead game analyst, but before his career in the broadcast booth, the Cowboys quarterback was a legend on the field. The six-time Pro Bowler spent all 12 years of his career in Dallas, a Cowboys record for quarterbacks, and during that time, the Hall of Famer won three Super Bowls. His on-field earnings total $55.5 million. You may also like: 25 athletes who retired in their prime
DALLAS, TX
Ashe Post & Times

#42. Terry Bradshaw (tie)

- Net worth: $45 million One of the most well-known names in football, Terry Bradshaw was the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970-1983. Bradshaw led his team to four Super Bowl championships in the course of six years and was the first quarterback to win three MVPs and four Super Bowl titles. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, his first year of eligibility. Since 1994, Bradshaw has become a prominent voice in the NFL, working as a sports analyst and famously co-hosting "Fox NFL Sunday."
Ashe Post & Times

#49. Ray Lewis (tie)

- Net worth: $30 million Two-time Super Bowl champion, 12-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl MVP, and seven-time All-Pro Ravens great Ray Lewis certainly earned his place in the Hall of Fame. Except for maybe Lawrence Taylor, Lewis is probably the most feared linebacker of all time and is known for anchoring the defense that led the Ravens through their most successful era in franchise history. His career earnings total $95.7 million.
Ashe Post & Times

Syndication: Indianapolis

Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Colts Play The Oakland Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

#29. Tony Gonzalez (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Widely considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Tony Gonzalez broke a handful of league and franchise records during his 17-year career. His NFL records include most career receiving yards and receptions for a tight end; most consecutive seasons with 50+ receptions; and Pro Bowl all-time leader for receptions. He was drafted 13th overall in 1997 to the Kansas City Chiefs and holds the franchise record for most career receiving yards and receptions, as well as receiving touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. Gonzalez played his last five seasons on the Atlanta Falcons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
KANSAS STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs

There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
554
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy