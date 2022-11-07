ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Get Ready For The Magic! Disney Invades Atlantic City, NJ, This Week

You're soooo not ready, South Jersey! But you should be, because this week's about to get a lot more magical!. Are you ready for Disney On Ice? The princesses Elsa and Ana along with the gang from Disney's latest movie sensation "Encanto" are skating their way into Atlantic City this week! Disney On Ice hits Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, November 10th and will be in town through Sunday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey

We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Dominion, printer, Mercer County pass buck on massive NJ voting screw up

Dominion Voting Systems, the company that made the voting machines used by Mercer County, said their equipment is not to blame for the county's problems on Election Day. Early voters and poll workers at all 232 voting districts in Mercer County were baffled as to why paper ballots would not be accepted after being scanned. County election officials eventually told voters they could still use the ballots to vote but they would be placed into a special emergency slot in the scanner to be tallied later.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy