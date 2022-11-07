Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
PA man charged with murder of woman at Maple Shade, NJ motel
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a woman at a Maple Shade motel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. In May, 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found strangled and stabbed to death inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, according to Bradshaw.
Small boat swamped off Manasquan, NJ beach in fog last week
You might recall those very foggy mornings last week as warmer air was coming into to New Jersey. Early morning commutes were a challenge in some areas, but not as scary as if you were on the water. It's striper season and the beaches and waters off the beaches in...
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
Get Ready For The Magic! Disney Invades Atlantic City, NJ, This Week
You're soooo not ready, South Jersey! But you should be, because this week's about to get a lot more magical!. Are you ready for Disney On Ice? The princesses Elsa and Ana along with the gang from Disney's latest movie sensation "Encanto" are skating their way into Atlantic City this week! Disney On Ice hits Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, November 10th and will be in town through Sunday.
Former Kmart building to house indoor go-kart track in N.J.
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin.
Another Toms River, NJ Business Seems To Have Met An Unfortunate Fate
The rumor mill is once again swirling, and I'm just trying to find a couple of possible answers. The restaurant business is a tough one to be in both as an employee and an owner, but it seems like lately more and more restaurants and eateries are closing their doors.
New Jersey man was doing 120 mph while drunk in car crash that killed restaurant owner
A Marlton man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he caused a collision that claimed the life of a Mount Laurel man in September has now been charged, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener. An investigation...
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
Historic Galloway, NJ Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway, New Jersey to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey
We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Dominion, printer, Mercer County pass buck on massive NJ voting screw up
Dominion Voting Systems, the company that made the voting machines used by Mercer County, said their equipment is not to blame for the county's problems on Election Day. Early voters and poll workers at all 232 voting districts in Mercer County were baffled as to why paper ballots would not be accepted after being scanned. County election officials eventually told voters they could still use the ballots to vote but they would be placed into a special emergency slot in the scanner to be tallied later.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Police Looking to Make Two People Famous in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
There are a lot of ways to become "famous." You can work hard you're entire life and work your way into the lineup for the almost-world-champion Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. You can push the video button on your camera and fall into success with TikTok videos. You can be born...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0