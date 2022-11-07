ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January

Romeo Lavia may not have thought he would have interest from one of the big six clubs so soon after leaving Manchester City in the summer, but the Belgian midfielder has really attracted the interest of Chelsea. The Blue's need midfielders, and showed how much they appreciated the talent of...
Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction

Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Parlour urges Arsenal to strengthen two areas in January

Ray Parlour has told Arsenal to strengthen in two areas this January as they look to push to challenge for the Premier League title this season. The Gunners currently occupy first in the division, having won all-but two of their league outings this term, and look on course for a one-on-one battle with Manchester City.
Report: Jude Bellingham Will End Up At Manchester City

Jude Bellingham has been in fantastic form so far this season confirming why he is one of the most wanted players in world football at just 19-year-old and a shoo-in to start for England in the World Cup. The former Birmingham City midfielder has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2020...
