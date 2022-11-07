Read full article on original website
Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
Teen dead after house fire in North Pole
NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen is dead after a house fire in North Pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to a dispatch from the Alaska Division of Fire and Life Safety. At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, North Star Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home in North Pole.
South Cushman Shooting Range sees return of public use following September reopening
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On May 16, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s South Cushman Shooting Range began undergoing renovation. This project lasted more than two months, with the area reopening to the public on August 26. During that time, a number of improvements were made to the popular site’s...
Two arrested for burglary of truck, university snowmobile, other items in Fairbanks
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two Fairbanks men were arrested this week in connection to a home burglary, and another in the Fairbanks area. On October 25 at 2:45 am, the Alaska State Troopers received a report of a burglary from a residence off Birch Hill Road. During the Burglary, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, a large Greer water tank, three firearms, and other items were stolen from the residence.
Activists blockade road leading to Nenana-area agricultural project
Activists blocked a road leading into the Nenana Totchaket Agricultural Project for two days last week. Members of Alaska-based Native Movement set up the blockade after work began on a road leading into the agricultural project, located just west of Nenana, in the Interior. The activists want state officials to reconsider their plans for both the road and agriculture project.
Director of new film ‘Till’ got her start in Fairbanks
The director of the recently-released movie “Till,” Chinonye Chukwu, studied film at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Chinonye Chukwu produced her first feature film in 2012 when she was a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Her professor, Maya Salganek, said she came to UAF after finishing college elsewhere, to pursue writing.
Road Trip from Anchorage to Fairbanks
If you've ever dreamed of experiencing Alaska's monumental energy and love the outdoors, this is the road trip for you. This road trip provides beautiful wilderness hiking opportunities, world-class fishing, and a chance to experience the natural light show of the Northern Lights. The 360-mile road trip from Anchorage to...
Nanooks Volleyball Ends Home Schedule with Emphatic Win
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team has one weekend left in the regular season, but concluded their home schedule against Northwest Nazarene (NNU), Saturday. The first two sets started slowly for Alaska, falling to the Nighthawks 25-17 each set. With their backs against the walls, they found...
Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki does not live in his mother’s basement. She doesn’t even have one. And yet, in the final days of his closely fought re-election race against Republican Jim Matherly, Kawasaki is defending himself and answering questions from constituents who have read satirical ads sent through the mail by a group called […] The post Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Is the North Pole Real? Welcome to North Pole, Alaska
Travel to North Pole, Alaska, where you’ll find a real Santa Claus ,a reindeer academy, and volunteers who answer every letter to Santa. As Christmas approaches, a sense of childlike wonder and curiosity fills the air. Kids, and even adults, might be wondering… Is the North Pole real? Look no further than North Pole, Alaska!
Begich, Bye, Palin and Peltola run for U.S. House of Representatives
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, Libertarian Chris Bye and incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola are running for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Begich said Alaska has always offered the possibility of generational wealth. “As we think about the future of the state,...
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
UAF researcher helps NASA find landing site for Artemis missions
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Indujaa Ganesh, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) has been helping NASA find landing sites for the Artemis missions meant to return astronauts to the Moon. Ganesh was part of a NASA internship during the pandemic, which focused on evaluating a...
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
