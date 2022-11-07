ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race

DETROIT — (AP) — Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat

Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Incumbent justices win reelection to Michigan Supreme Court

Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra will be sitting on the Michigan Supreme Court for the next eight years. Both incumbents fought off challengers to secure another term on the bench with Bernstein winning 33.4% of the vote and Zahra winning 24.3%, according to the Associated Press. As of 5:33 a.m., an estimated 82% of votes were counted.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Tosses GOP Challenge to Michigan’s New Congressional Map

An appeal filed by Michigan Republicans in hopes of blocking a new congressional map drawn up by the state’s redistricting commission last year was rejected on Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which called the issue “moot.” The Republicans had argued the new map had deviated too far from constitutional requirements, saying that the 13 districts on the map didn’t have equal enough populations, according to The Detroit News. A district court in April blocked the Republicans’ preliminary injunction request with the judges calling the population difference—about 1,200 between the largest and smallest districts—negligible and the state’s reasoning “undisputedly legitimate.”Read it at The Detroit News
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Former VP Pence visits Michigan to campaign for Barrett

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Vice President Mike Pence made a visit to Michigan. Pence visited Charlotte on Friday to campaign for State Senator Tom Barrett. Barrett is running for Congress. He’s trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin. Michigan’s new seventh district has become one of most...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Moolenaar keeps seat in U.S. House, voters decide

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — U.S. House Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, will continue to represent Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Associated Press determined the Midland Republican defeated Democrat Jerry Hilliard at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, less than four hours after polls closed during the general election and with a little more than 50% of votes counted statewide.
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Tudor Dixon Concedes Defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Tudor Dixon conceded defeat to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday morning. She released the following statement:. “I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. “Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy