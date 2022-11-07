Read full article on original website
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Michigan says it is prepared for disruptions after Trump calls for protests in Detroit
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon called for protests in Detroit after what Detroit called a “harmless data error.”. Officials expected there may be attempts to disrupt the election process and are prepared, Jake Rollow, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State told reporters during a 5 p.m. Tuesday call.
2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race
DETROIT — (AP) — Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
Morning 4: Obama stops in Detroit ahead of elections encouraging Michiganders to vote -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Former President Obama stopped in Detroit to show support for Michigan Democrats. Former President Barack Obama made his case for the Michigan Democratic ticket in...
Michigan family of four that mysteriously disappeared one week ago is located in Wisconsin
A Michigan family that disappeared on Oct. 16 after the father displayed "paranoia" during a 911 call was located in Wisconsin on Sunday, police announced.
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Incumbent justices win reelection to Michigan Supreme Court
Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra will be sitting on the Michigan Supreme Court for the next eight years. Both incumbents fought off challengers to secure another term on the bench with Bernstein winning 33.4% of the vote and Zahra winning 24.3%, according to the Associated Press. As of 5:33 a.m., an estimated 82% of votes were counted.
Justice Department sent monitors to five Michigan cities, including Detroit, for Election Day
The Justice Department dispatched monitors to five cities in Michigan, including Detroit, to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws on Election Day. The decision comes amid growing concerns over voter intimidation and potential disruptions at polling locations. Monitors from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division sent monitors to 64 jurisdictions...
Dixon, trailing in most Michigan polls, barnstorms in final lap toward Election Day
(The Center Square) – The final lap of the 2022 midterm election is underway, and gubernatorial contenders – Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon – are barreling toward Tuesday’s finish line, when most Michigan voters head to the polls. Both candidates are...
Supreme Court Tosses GOP Challenge to Michigan’s New Congressional Map
An appeal filed by Michigan Republicans in hopes of blocking a new congressional map drawn up by the state’s redistricting commission last year was rejected on Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which called the issue “moot.” The Republicans had argued the new map had deviated too far from constitutional requirements, saying that the 13 districts on the map didn’t have equal enough populations, according to The Detroit News. A district court in April blocked the Republicans’ preliminary injunction request with the judges calling the population difference—about 1,200 between the largest and smallest districts—negligible and the state’s reasoning “undisputedly legitimate.”Read it at The Detroit News
Former VP Pence visits Michigan to campaign for Barrett
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Vice President Mike Pence made a visit to Michigan. Pence visited Charlotte on Friday to campaign for State Senator Tom Barrett. Barrett is running for Congress. He’s trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin. Michigan’s new seventh district has become one of most...
Moolenaar keeps seat in U.S. House, voters decide
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — U.S. House Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, will continue to represent Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Associated Press determined the Midland Republican defeated Democrat Jerry Hilliard at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, less than four hours after polls closed during the general election and with a little more than 50% of votes counted statewide.
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee wins 6th term in redrawn district
U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan has won a sixth term in office, fending off a challenge from Republican Paul Junge.
Two prosecutors win seats on Kalamazoo County Circuit Court
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Voters decided which two new judges will take the bench in January. Rebecca D’Angelo and Ken Barnard won the two open seats in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court during the Nov. 8 election, according to unofficial results. They beat opponents Josh Hilgart and Julie Jensen,...
Tudor Dixon Concedes Defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon conceded defeat to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday morning. She released the following statement:. “I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. “Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to...
Green keeps Michigan Senate seat that includes northeast corner of Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republican Phil Green will return to the Michigan House of Representatives, the Associated Press has projected. With 77 percent of votes counted, Green, who is from the Millington area, had collected 64.8 percent of votes in the new 67th District in the state House. Democratic challenger...
Michigan Supreme Court results: Incumbents returned to the bench
Incumbent Michigan Supreme Court justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra are projected to retain their seats on the state's high court. The outcome means Democratic-nominated justices retain a 4-3 majority on the seven-member court. Find all Michigan 2022 election results here The Associated Press called the race in favor of Bernstein, nominated by...
Outlying parts of Lenawee County get new representation in Michigan Legislature
Residents on the eastern edge of Lenawee County and in the city of Hudson will have new state representatives, and the northeastern corner of the county will be represented in the state Senate by a Democrat for the first time since 1999. State Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, won reelection...
