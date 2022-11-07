Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mo Salah sent into fit of laughter after Tsimikas spots and calls over Klopp lookalike
Several Liverpool stars did a present run earlier this year courtesy of the club’s sponsor Standard Chartered and left-back Kostas Tsimikas spotted a man that looks like a certain Reds manager whilst out and about. The footballers were challenged with handing out 1,000 gifts to Liverpool fans within the...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Barcelona signing makes candid admission about 'complicated' start to Camp Nou career
Things have not gone to plan so far for Raphinha since his move to Barcelona, and he admits his confidence is taking a bit of a bashing.
Yardbarker
“I’m not impressed” – Cameroon star criticises Mohamed Salah and says he is just as good as Liverpool star
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world but his performances over the last five years don’t seem to have impressed Al-Nassr and Cameroon star, Vincent Aboubakar. The former Porto striker previously gave his opinion on the Liverpool star earlier this year...
Conor McGregor confirms interest in buying Liverpool
Conor McGregor responds to question asking if he would buy Liverpool from FSG.
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
How Tottenham could line up against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Jurgen Klopp reveals which failed transfer was 'one of the biggest mistakes in my life'
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals the missed signing that proved to be 'one of the biggest mistakes' in his life.
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Tottenham looking to strengthen two key positions in January transfer window
Tottenham's plans for the January transfer window include targeting a new right wing-back and forward.
Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans ahead of Carabao Cup journey
Jurgen Klopp has sent a special message to Liverpool fans ahead of the Carabao Cup.
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Khadija Shaw wins October's Barclays WSL Player of the Month
Manchester City striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has won the Barclays WSL Player of the Month award for October thanks to a prolific few weeks for the Jamaica international. Now in her second season with City, Shaw has stepped out of Ellen White’s shadow so far in 2022/23 following the England veteran’s summer retirement and hasn’t looked back.
The Fiver | England’s 26 for Qatar is hardly likely to cause a run on the pound
In today’s Fiver: England’s HRWC, Wigan’s planning and much more
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0