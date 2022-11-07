Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Masotti’s Dedication Fueled Grizzlies’ Success on the Cross Country Course
Throughout his cross country career, Michael Masotti prided himself on perfecting the balance of pacing himself throughout the course of a race while overtaking fellow runners. While Masotti mastered the skill of speeding up and slowing down, he also saved the best of his acquired expertise for one of the final legs of his grind with the Grizzlies.
Morgan Boys’ Soccer Takes Defeat to East Hampton in League Championship; Girls’ Volleyball Drops Contest in Conference Quarters
The Morgan boys’ soccer team earned a penalty kick victory versus Old Saybrook in the semifinals of the Shoreline Conference Tournament to advance to the championship game on Nov. 4. The Huskies took a 3-1 defeat versus East Hampton in the Shoreline final to give the team an overall record of 14-4-1 heading into the Class M State Tournament this week.
SanGiovanni Set the Table for Yellowjackets as Court Captain
After growing up playing both softball and volleyball, Nicole SanGiovanni wanted to carve out her own athletic identity and traded in balls and strikes for kills and spikes upon arriving at East Haven High School, a change that worked out for the betterment of both her and the Yellowjackets’ volleyball program.
Westbrook Boys’ Soccer Qualifies for State Tournament; Field Hockey Takes Loss in Shoreline Semifinals
The Westbrook boys’ soccer team qualified for states by earning a victory versus Amistad in its final game of the regular season last week. On Sept. 2, the Knights traveled to New Haven to play Amistad and won the contest by a 4-1 score to make the Class S State Tournament, while also knocking the Wolves out of playoff contention. Westbrook finished with an overall record-season record of 5-8-3.
North Branford Field Hockey Dominates for Sixth-Straight Shoreline Title
North Branford field hockey took home the Shoreline Conference title for the sixth-consecutive year on Nov. 3 with a 1-0 shutout over Old Saybrook at the Indian River Complex in Clinton. The lone goal was netted by sophomore Riley Cole, coming off the bench to spark the Thunderbirds. The winning goal was assisted by junior Keana Criscuolo.
Yellowjackets’ Swim Team Competes in SCCs
The East Haven-Wilbur Cross-Hillhouse (EH-WC-H) girls’ swimming and diving team hit the water to compete in the SCC Championship meet that was hosted on the campus of at Southern Connecticut State University on Nov. 3. The Yellowjackets finished in 14th place by scoring 246 points in SCCs. Cheshire took the title with 1,226 points scored at the meet.
Nighthawks Notch 35-14 Win Over Hand for Sixth-Straight Victory; Girls’ Swimming Takes Eighth Place at SCC Championship
The North Haven football team hosted Hand for an Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 1 matchup under the Friday night lights on Nov. 4. The Nighthawks notched a 35-14 victory versus the Tigers at North Haven Middle School to improve their overall record to 7-1 to go along with a mark of 4-1 in the division this year. Hand moved to 2-6 overall and is now 1-5 in SCC Tier 1 action with the loss.
Champions!
Introducing the 2022 Shoreline Conference girls soccer champions. The Morgan School girls’ soccer team took home the conference title for a second-straight year after defeating Old Saybrook 2-0 on Nov. 4.
Rolling in the Leaves
There’s nothing quite like a romp through newly fallen leaves. Andy Mincey’s dog Chestnut (center) and Jack Walters’ dog Zoe (right) lead their owners and friend Mort Darcy (left) on a side quest through leaves gathered under a large tree on the East Haven Town Green on Nov. 6.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Leaning Into the Positives: Candelora Earns 9th Consective Term in Hartford
Republican Vincent J. Candelora is leaning into the positives as he begins his 9th consecutive term as 86th District State Representative, following his unopposed run on Nov. 8 in the state elections. The district, redrawn in 2022, represents North Branford/Northford and sections of Guilford, Durham and now, northerly East Haven....
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
Tiernan Elected Branford-North Branford Judge of Probate
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Democratic candidate Charles “Chuck” Tiernan III was elected as the next Judge of Probate for District 35, serving the towns of Branford and North Branford. In the race to seat a new Judge of Probate due to the retirement of Judge Frank Forgione, Tiernan...
GHS Hosts Unified Prom
The smiles were wide as Guilford High School (GHS) hosted a Unified Prom last month that included students from multiple towns. The event was sponsored and coordinated by GHS students, who as a body consider the role of unification as a profound honor, according to school staff. Jaye Carlson, head...
Summer, Part II
Camille Kirchner, 2, enjoys a mild evening walk on the beach at Branford point with her parents Rory Kirchner and Christine Miller.
NBHS Inducts 11 Students in Spanish Honor Society
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 11 students at North Branford High School (NBHS) became members of the NBHS Spanish Honor Society. In order to qualify, students are required to have successfully completed two full years of the language with a final grade that has to be 94 or higher, along with a teacher recommendation regarding the students' contributions during course work while studying the language.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Nathan Clements: Called to Serve
“Growing up as a pastor’s kid I never thought I’d also be a pastor,” Reverend Nathan Clements says. Well, not only did Nathan become a pastor, he’s now officially the pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Old Saybrook. Nathan started in his role in August,...
Four New Eagle Scouts Recognized in Northford
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Luke Izzo, Andrew Amendola, Grant Bogardus and Rich LaBree Jr., of Boy Scouts Troop 463, Northford were honored with the presentation of their Eagle Scout award. All four completed their Eagle Scout rank over the past few months and decided to receive their award together. Scoutmaster...
Salmon spawning in Kensington keeps DEEP teams busy
BERLIN, Connecticut — The State Fish Hatchery in Kensington was especially busy for a Monday. Just a few times a year, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) team at the hatchery has their hands full --- with Atlantic salmon – and the focus is on spawning.
